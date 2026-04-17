"We love the natural look": Lizzo revives a vintage beach outfit

Léa Michel
@lizzobeeating / Instagram

American singer Lizzo is making waves on Instagram with a summery photoshoot where she proudly displays her body and a beach style that blends luxury and nostalgia. Dressed in a monogrammed Gucci two-piece, she celebrates the "natural" body, sending a clear message to her followers: summer 2026 will be a season without filters or hang-ups.

A holiday look, signature Gucci

Lizzo poses in a Gucci two-piece with GG motifs, a beach piece that fits in with the spirit of the house's Lido collections, inspired by Italian beach clubs of the 60s and 70s. The stretchy and structured fabric accentuates the shapes while maintaining an elegant line, true to the retro-chic spirit that the brand cultivates in its beach designs.

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A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

"You're all going to be showing off your bellies all summer long."

In the caption of her post, Lizzo wrote: "Y'all gettin the whole stomach out all summer," a phrase that immediately became a summer slogan, proudly body-positive. In a few words, she reclaimed her stomach, her curves, and her comfort in this type of outfit, without shame or retouching, which resonated strongly with her fans, who are accustomed to her message of body liberation.

With this photo, American singer Lizzo is contributing to a broader trend: unretouched bodies are increasingly taking center stage in beach stories, where "graphic smoothing" was once the norm. By associating a luxury brand like Gucci with a body-positive message, she bridges the gap between fashion and self-esteem, and presents an image of summer where all bodies can be revealed under the sun.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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