Simone Ashley looks radiant in a trendy beach outfit

On Instagram, British actress of Indian descent Simone Ashley shared a series of sun-kissed photos in two ultra-trendy summer outfits. This appearance confirms the growing fashion aura of the star of "The Devil Wears Prada 2".

A much-discussed summer appearance

Simone Ashley took advantage of the heatwave currently gripping the UK to enjoy a relaxing moment in the park with a friend. In photos shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen posing first in a bright green two-piece swimsuit, then in another outfit in a striking, vibrant yellow.

Cocktails in hand, sunglasses on, and a broad smile: Simone Ashley naturally embodies the art of summer living in a very English, bucolic setting. Comments poured in under the post, where her followers praised her radiant presence and confidence, which captivated everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Ashley World (@simoneashleyworld)

A trajectory driven by an early calling

Behind this luminous image, there is an artist with a well-constructed trajectory. Born to Indian parents from the first generation of immigrants to the United Kingdom, Simone Ashley grew up in a home where academic culture held an important place, her mother being an accountant and her father a pharmacist.

Yet, at a very young age, she discovered another calling. From the age of six, she took her first singing lessons and understood that her path would be artistic. "I wrote my dreams in my diary, or in letters I addressed to myself. For me, it was a fact. I never wanted to have a smaller life. It wasn't 'if', it was 'when'. I knew I could achieve it," she recently told The Times.

From model making to London boards

To finance her drama studies, Simone Ashley first tried her hand at modeling. "Ever since I was little, when I wanted something, I did everything I could to get it. I took on a few modeling contracts to pay my bills, and that's how I got my foot in the door of acting," she told Harper's Bazaar. She then spent two years at the Redroofs School for the Performing Arts before enrolling at the prestigious ArtsEd London, where she earned a degree in musical theatre. This was followed by her first, albeit modest, roles in British series such as "Broadchurch," "Doctors," and "Casualty."

From Netflix to “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

The turning point came in 2019 when Netflix offered her a role. Three years later, Simone Ashley landed the lead role in season 2 of "Bridgerton," where she played Kate Sharma, one of the most memorable heroines of the Shondaland-produced franchise.

And in May 2026, a dream came true: seeing her play Amari, the new assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," which hit theaters on May 1st. A role tailor-made for this fashion enthusiast, whose every public appearance—from red carpets to Instagram photos—now seems to be meticulously planned like an editorial.

Between the heatwave, colorful outfits, and her rising star, Simone Ashley confirms her place among the most followed faces of her generation with these new photos. A snapshot of summer that undoubtedly foreshadows a summer of 2026 marked by sunshine—and ambitious projects.