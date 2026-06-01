In Saint-Tropez, model Bella Hadid is bringing crochet back into fashion

Julia P.
@bellahadid / Instagram

Crochet is emerging as one of the must-have fashion trends of summer 2026. In Saint-Tropez, American model Bella Hadid provides a new illustration: during a day on board a yacht, she opted for a pink crochet beach outfit which revives interest in this artisanal technique.

Crochet, the key trend of the summer

The centerpiece of this day in Saint-Tropez was a pink crochet two-piece swimsuit, whose details reveal true craftsmanship. Up close, the knit reveals a subtle zigzag pattern along the waistband, while small white crochet bows punctuate the top.

White floral embellishments complete this look, staying true to a romantic aesthetic that's very much in vogue. To perfect the look, Bella Hadid layered an oversized collared shirt and opted for slim black sunglasses: a way of approaching beachwear as an everyday piece.

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A designer beach wardrobe

Throughout her posts, Bella Hadid has revealed other outfits. These include a high-necked one-piece by Emilio Pucci, adorned with a geometric pattern in shades of red, orange, and brown, finished with a ruffled hem. Also featured are a steel-blue one-piece by Miyake Design Studio and a white ruffled ensemble by Some Bodee. As for accessories, the American model remained true to her penchant for gold jewelry, complemented by a pink diamond ring by Shay.

A Tropezian interlude

These images are from a stay on the French Riviera, where Bella Hadid is enjoying the sun aboard a yacht with loved ones, including her brother Anwar and her mother Yolanda Hadid. Iced coffee in hand, morning swims, relaxing moments with friends: the model shared a laid-back summer break, shortly after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where she had already made a strong impression with her fashion choices.

With this summer wardrobe, Bella Hadid confirms the major comeback of crochet, long confined to artisanal crafts and now reclaimed by contemporary fashion. Between intricate knits, delicate knots, and a vibrant color palette, she has created a series of looks that are sure to inspire many a beach wardrobe this summer.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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