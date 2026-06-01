"I spent my thirties taking care of others": at 40, this actress shares her new philosophy of life

American actress Sasheer Zamata is approaching a new chapter in her life with serenity. She spoke to People magazine, on the sidelines of the premiere of the film "Masters of the Universe," about the lessons learned in her thirties and the mindset she hopes to cultivate for the coming decade.

Turning 40 is a milestone marked by serenity.

Sasheer Zamata, who celebrated her birthday on May 6, says she's approaching this new decade with serenity. "I feel good," she confided, adding that she doesn't know what "turning 40 is supposed to look like," but feels at peace with herself. To mark the occasion, she chose a trip to Japan, where she stayed in a cabin nestled in the woods, gazing at the river each day. A break she describes as "particularly peaceful and restorative."

“Thinking of oneself”: a new priority

When asked about her intentions for the coming years, Sasheer Zamata shared a personal reflection. She feels she spent much of her thirties "managing other people's affairs" and now wants to refocus on herself. "This year, I'm thinking about myself," she summarized. This philosophy, centered on self-care without guilt, marks, according to her, "a real shift in mindset."

Creative projects for the coming decade

This desire to take time for oneself also manifests itself in creative pursuits. Describing herself as very hands-on, Sasheer Zamata is passionate about gardening and floral art. She confides that she wants to "finally work with the dried flowers" she collects, "learn to crochet and improve her Spanish," a skill she considers "difficult." All these small projects reflect a desire to slow down and cultivate her interests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth)

A busy schedule in cinema

On the career front, Sasheer Zamata stars in the new film "Masters of the Universe," where she plays Suzie, a colleague of Adam, aka He-Man, portrayed by British actor and singer Nicholas Galitzine. The film, expected in theaters on June 5th, also features American actress and producer Camila Mendes, American actor and singer Jared Leto, American actress Alison Brie, British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba, and American actress and comedian Kristen Wiig.

Having risen to fame on the American sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live," which she was part of from 2014 to 2017, Sasheer Zamata has since taken on a string of projects, including the series "Home Economics" and "Agatha All Along."

By sharing her reflections on turning forty, Sasheer Zamata highlights a peaceful and compassionate approach to herself. Between personal refocusing, creative projects, and a busy film schedule, she illustrates a serene way of approaching a new chapter in life—a message that resonates far beyond her own experience.