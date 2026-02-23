At the 2026 BAFTAs, this actress's dress fascinated internet users

On the BAFTA 2026 red carpet, one figure in particular caught the eye. British actress Jenna Coleman captivated internet users with a striking couture gown.

A rare appearance at the 2026 BAFTAs

The BAFTA Awards ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22, 2026. Among the many celebrities in attendance, Jenna Coleman made a striking appearance with a rare red carpet look in recent months. The actress appeared in a couture creation by Giorgio Armani Privé. The dress, made of flesh-colored tulle, was adorned with dense red floral appliqués that structured the overall design. The event, hosted by British-American actor Alan Cumming, brought together many figures from international cinema, but Jenna Coleman's outfit quickly dominated online conversations.

A figure that divides and intrigues

The dress sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Some users praised the boldness of the stylistic choice, while others debated its dramatic nature. To complement this striking piece, Jenna Coleman opted for understated accessories: diamond earrings with leaf-shaped details and several matching rings. A simple makeup look allowed the dress to take center stage. This contrast between classic sophistication and a more assertive stylistic statement partly explains the online frenzy.

A gradual return to the spotlight

In recent months, Jenna Coleman had kept a lower profile in the public eye. The actress, known for her roles in "Doctor Who" and "The Sandman," welcomed her first child in late 2024 with her partner, director Jamie Childs. Her presence at the 2026 BAFTAs thus marked a notable return to the red carpet. This appearance confirms her commitment to major British film events. The Royal Festival Hall, located in the Southbank Centre, provided the setting for this 2026 edition, bringing together actors, directors, and international figures.

A dress that has since gone viral

Images of Jenna Coleman quickly circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The terms "Armani Privé" and "BAFTA 2026" were among those used in discussions. This phenomenon illustrates the growing role of social media in the reception of cultural events. An outfit can now go viral in minutes, far exceeding the scope of the ceremony itself.

In short, Jenna Coleman proved at the 2026 BAFTAs that a single appearance can be enough to make a lasting impression. Wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé gown, she captivated internet users and reignited discussions about the most striking looks of the evening. Between a discreet comeback and immediate media impact, the British actress confirmed that the red carpet remains a powerful platform for self-expression.