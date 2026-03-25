"Aging should be a positive thing": at 59, Laura Dern says she sees "beauty" differently.

American actress and producer Laura Dern shares a personal reflection on how one's perception of beauty can evolve with age. In a recent interview , she explains that over the years, she has learned to stop trying to conform to external expectations and instead develop a more authentic vision of herself.

A perception of beauty that evolves over time

Laura Dern reveals that when she was younger, she tended to conform to an idealized image of femininity, often dictated by the standards of the film industry. Today, her approach has changed: she believes that self-acceptance plays a crucial role in how one sees oneself.

The actress thus states that "someone told me that I was brave to accept aging on screen, to be myself at every age and not to hide the aging process, which should be a source of emancipation and beauty, as it always has been in French and Italian cinema," emphasizing the importance of considering this stage of life as a natural evolution rather than a constraint.

A reflection on the role of age in cinema

Laura Dern also discusses the portrayal of aging on screen, which she considers still too limited. According to her, stories highlighting older characters remain relatively rare, even though this experience is universal. She points out that some European film industries have long offered roles that celebrate characters at different stages of their lives, contributing to a more nuanced representation of beauty and experience.

For the actress, it is essential to show diverse career paths in order to reflect the reality of individual journeys. She emphasizes that each age can bring a form of emotional richness and confidence.

An invitation to change our perspective on the passage of time

Through this public statement, Laura Dern encourages a more compassionate view of aging. She emphasizes that the perception of beauty should not be fixed, but should evolve with experience and maturity. Her testimony is part of a broader reflection on the image of women in the public sphere, particularly in the creative industries.

By asserting that aging can be experienced positively, Laura Dern contributes to opening up the discussion on the diversity of female representation. This message resonates with many women, who see in this discourse an invitation to view the passage of time as a natural stage, one that brings confidence and self-assurance.