"She looks 20": This singer celebrates her 30th birthday in style

Jennie Kim, global K-pop icon and member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has just reached a milestone: her 30th birthday, which she celebrated on January 16, 2026. Known for her unique style and irresistible charisma, the singer marked the event with a touch of humor and refinement, true to her image.

An artist at the peak of her career

On Instagram, Jennie shared a short video inspired by a viral trend: a candle lit like a cigarette, a cute cake decorated with Cinnamoroll – a beloved Sanrio character – all set to the rhythm of the famous song "Feeling Good." A playful nod to the freedom she embodies.

This celebration comes at a particularly fruitful time for Jennie. In the midst of her Deadline World Tour with BLACKPINK—the final show of which will take place on January 26th in Hong Kong—she continues to rack up successes. At the 2025 Golden Disc Awards, she triumphed, winning four awards, including the highly prestigious Artist of the Year title. And 2026 looks just as promising: the group is preparing the release of their mini-album "Deadline," scheduled for February 27th. Jennie thus seems to combine maturity and creativity, solidifying her status as a global icon beyond the boundaries of K-pop.

A natural and timeless elegance

Through her birthday post, Jennie offers a rare glimpse into her personality away from the spotlight. Her fans praised this intimate moment, highlighting how the young woman radiates confidence and serenity. "She looks 20," commented some users, charmed by her natural grace. Jennie thus proves that at 30, fulfillment isn't measured by numbers, but by the freedom to be oneself, to cultivate one's passions, and to move forward with confidence and authenticity.

Between international successes, new musical projects, and a heartfelt birthday celebration, Jennie Kim is entering her third decade on the right foot. More than ever, she embodies a generation of free-spirited, elegant, and visionary artists who are redefining the codes of celebrity while remaining true to themselves.