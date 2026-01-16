This Miss captivates with her lace outfit on the red carpet

In just a few weeks, Hinaupoko Devèze has established herself as a key figure in the social scene. Invited to a highly anticipated premiere at a major Parisian cinema, she made a lasting impression with a particularly elaborate lace outfit, which was praised by those present.

A striking and controlled appearance

Upon arriving on the red carpet at the world premiere of the series "Bridgerton" at the Max Linder cinema in Paris, Hinaupoko Devèze immediately drew attention. Her outfit, a blend of theatrical and contemporary influences, stood out from the more classic choices of the other guests. Her poise, confident posture, and attention to detail captivated photographers and fellow guests alike. The chosen silhouette evoked great historical figures while fully embracing a modern interpretation of style.

A dress that plays on balance and contrasts

Hinaupoko Devèze wore a long dress made entirely of white lace, elegantly hugging her figure. The sheer effects were subtly balanced thanks to a nude lining. The carefully structured bodice added a touch of sophistication, while the flowing cut accentuated her graceful walk. The overall effect created a harmonious balance between romance, modernity, and timeless elegance.

A simple choice for accessories and beauty products

Hinaupoko Devèze opted for understated elegance, letting her outfit speak for itself without being overdone. She wore her Miss France 2026 sash, paired with a choker made of a lace band that matched her dress. Her flower-shaped earrings added a delicate touch to the overall look.

As for her beauty look, she sported a "natural" makeup effect, enhancing her complexion and eyes without artifice. Her hairstyle, a half-updo with her hair loose and slightly wavy, softly framed her face while highlighting her neck and posture.

A young woman who is already asserting her vision of style

With this polished appearance, Hinaupoko Devèze demonstrated her ability to create a look that was personal, elegant, and perfectly suited to the event. Every detail seemed carefully considered, reflecting a true mastery of image and style. She thus managed to stand out with coherence, subtlety, and confidence, asserting a strong identity while respecting the codes of the red carpet.

The reactions were immediate: many praised "a flawless performance" and already saw her as "a personality to watch in the world of fashion and major events".

By confirming her sense of style and mastery of image, Hinaupoko Devèze has established herself as a rising star on the French red carpet. This elegant and thoughtful appearance marks another step in her media ascent, suggesting many more remarkable performances to come. Through this lace dress, she demonstrates that beyond the title of Miss France 2026, she already embodies a true aesthetic signature and a significant presence in the world of fashion and social events.