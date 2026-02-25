Search here...

Without makeup, Taylor Swift shares an intimate celebration

Léa Michel
@taylorswift/Instagram

Radiant in her simplicity, Taylor Swift chose to appear without makeup to celebrate a key moment in her career. On February 23rd, the American singer posted a series of previously unseen photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate the success of "Opalite," her latest single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Far from the red carpets and the spotlight, she revealed herself in an intimate and creative atmosphere.

A moment of authenticity and gratitude

In this carousel titled "Just a Few Memories of Opalite," Taylor Swift shares snippets from her recording sessions and behind-the-scenes footage of her music video shoot, where she appears natural, without makeup or her signature lipstick. The artist expresses her gratitude to her fans: "I can't even describe how excited and touched I am by all the love you've shown this song and video."

She also emphasizes the importance of this achievement in her career: it is the first time, since her album 1989 released in 2014, that she has placed two tracks from the same album at the top of the Billboard Top 100 chart. A performance that confirms once again her place as a major figure in world pop music.

Taylor Swift, between inspiration and simplicity

These behind-the-scenes images show a focused, laughing Taylor, clearly enjoying the creative process. They reveal a more relaxed side of the artist, a far cry from her meticulously staged performances. With a nod to her characteristic humor, she concludes her message by mentioning her lighthearted way of celebrating: "Maybe I'll go buy a giant pretzel at the mall to celebrate!" This simplicity is appealing. It's consistent with Taylor Swift's approach: maintaining a direct and sincere connection with her audience, while also showing the behind-the-scenes story of a success built on hard work and passion.

A personal sharing imbued with complicity

This post also reflects her personal life. Earlier this month, Taylor Swift revealed that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, shares her musical tastes and contributed to the release of a remix of the song "Opalite" by producer Chris Lake. This personal detail highlights how the singer blends her artistic life and intimate moments in her communication, creating a rare closeness with her fans.

By appearing without makeup to celebrate her 14th number one hit, Taylor Swift proves that authenticity and success can go hand in hand. More than just a chart-topping artist, she reveals herself as an inspiring, natural, and grateful woman, capable of transforming each step of her career into a moment of genuine connection.

