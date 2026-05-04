Hailey Bieber opted for a minimalist vintage orange outfit

Fabienne Ba.
@haileybieber / Instagram

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has a "subtle talent" for setting trends without seeming to. On May 1, 2026, she simply shared a few selfies on Instagram, dressed in a vintage orange outfit topped with a red vest, to generate a real buzz among her followers.

An orange two-piece suit with a halter neck and boyshorts

Hailey Bieber captioned her May 1st, 2026, mirror selfie carousel with "Apples to oranges"—a direct reference to the contrast between her orange bikini and red vest. She wore a halter-neck orange bikini with boy shorts—a retro cut reminiscent of 70s beachwear, a blend of minimalism and nostalgia. Over this, she layered a short red vest, buttoned up the front and left open to reveal the orange ensemble underneath.

It's precisely this orange-red combination that has captured attention: two warm, saturated tones, brought together here with disarming ease. A choice that proves Hailey Bieber continues to explore color combinations where many others stop.

A minimalist beauty look so as not to overwhelm anything

To complete the look, Hailey Bieber wore her brown hair down with a center part and natural layers, while her makeup consisted of taupe eyeliner, touches of pink blush, and a rosy lip. Nothing to compete with the outfit—a way of letting the color do all the work.

A vintage aesthetic that's here to stay.

This look fits perfectly into a consistent stylistic direction that Hailey Bieber has been exploring for several seasons: retro-inspired pieces, warm and saturated colors, and a minimalism that doesn't preclude boldness. Whether it's her appearance at Coachella 2026 in micro-running shorts with boots, or this carousel in orange and red, she's building a relaxed, precise, and never conventional aesthetic.

An orange two-piece, a red vest, and a two-word caption—Hailey Bieber needed nothing more to create a fashion moment. The "apples to oranges" color combination is already one her followers will be rushing to try this summer.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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