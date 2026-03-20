In a strapless black dress, this American athlete captivates the eye

Julia P.
@jordanchiles / Instagram

In a chic strapless black velvet dress, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles captivated all eyes at the Maternal Health Gala in Los Angeles.

An ultra-sophisticated velvet column model

Jordan Chiles opted for a long, black, tube-neck dress in smooth, glossy velvet. The strapless top highlighted her shoulders and tattooed arms, while the column silhouette emphasized her waist and legs. With long black nails and smoky makeup featuring mauve lips, she radiated powerful elegance against the blue backdrop.

A charity event in Beverly Hills

This look was captured on March 18, 2026, at the Jhpiego Maternal Health Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel, a gala supporting global maternal health. Among the stars in attendance, such as American actress and producer Gabrielle Union and American actress Tia Mowry, Jordan Chiles stood out with her poise as an athlete turned fashion icon, following her triumphant appeal for her bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In short, Jordan Chiles excels on the red carpet: a symbolic silver cut-out dress at the TIME Women of the Year 2026, or a black gown at the Ebony Power 100 Gala. This black velvet dress confirms her talent for blending athletic strength and couture, captivating fans and photographers alike.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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