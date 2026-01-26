At 38, this model dares to wear a short look in the snow

While on holiday in the Austrian Alps, British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a white outfit under a cream faux fur coat, matching hat, and fluffy boots, against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. This contrast between her skin and the polar cold caused a sensation on Instagram, racking up millions of views.
An "après-ski" style
In her Instagram carousel from January 9, 2026, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses in an Alo Yoga ensemble: a minimalist white triangle top, a cropped jacket in opulent faux fur, and a fluffy beanie, all while standing in ankle-deep snow. She partially unbuttons the jacket to reveal her midriff, her wavy blonde hair cascading over the fur, against a backdrop of alpine chalets. This look is typical of her "minimalist glam" aesthetic.
View this post on Instagram
Fans are on fire, the worried are on alert
The comments are overflowing with admiration: "You're a goddess," or "How do you manage to look so perfect in the snow?" Many praise her boldness and her post-pregnancy figure. Others, however, are worried about the cold: "Isn't she freezing in just such a short outfit?" , "So beautiful, but I'm cold for her!" , "How does she not get cold?" . Between fascination and concern, the post leaves no one indifferent, and the photo continues to generate reactions and thousands of likes and shares.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reinvents winter chic with a white outfit in the snow, proving that elegance and a touch of the thrill can coexist. She sets a style that divides opinion in order to better win people over.