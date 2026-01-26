Search here...

At 38, this model dares to wear a short look in the snow

Julia P.
@rosiehw/Instagram

While on holiday in the Austrian Alps, British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a white outfit under a cream faux fur coat, matching hat, and fluffy boots, against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. This contrast between her skin and the polar cold caused a sensation on Instagram, racking up millions of views.

An "après-ski" style

In her Instagram carousel from January 9, 2026, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses in an Alo Yoga ensemble: a minimalist white triangle top, a cropped jacket in opulent faux fur, and a fluffy beanie, all while standing in ankle-deep snow. She partially unbuttons the jacket to reveal her midriff, her wavy blonde hair cascading over the fur, against a backdrop of alpine chalets. This look is typical of her "minimalist glam" aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw)

Fans are on fire, the worried are on alert

The comments are overflowing with admiration: "You're a goddess," or "How do you manage to look so perfect in the snow?" Many praise her boldness and her post-pregnancy figure. Others, however, are worried about the cold: "Isn't she freezing in just such a short outfit?" , "So beautiful, but I'm cold for her!" , "How does she not get cold?" . Between fascination and concern, the post leaves no one indifferent, and the photo continues to generate reactions and thousands of likes and shares.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reinvents winter chic with a white outfit in the snow, proving that elegance and a touch of the thrill can coexist. She sets a style that divides opinion in order to better win people over.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
Dressed in a leopard print outfit, this singer's figure is causing a sensation

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Dressed in a leopard print outfit, this singer's figure is causing a sensation

Thai star Lisa (South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink), currently on her "Deadline" tour in Tokyo, shared an...

In a striking photoshoot, Margot Robbie exudes a "baroque elegance".

In a photoshoot, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie and Australian actor Jacob Elordi appear in perfect style...

A mother of two, this American model lights up the snowy peaks.

Jasmine Tookes, iconic Victoria's Secret model and mother of two, recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of...

"It's out of control": This streamer overwhelmed by a wave of cyberbullying

A key figure in global streaming, Pokimane – whose real name is Imane Anys – has established herself...

Criticized from the moment she arrived, this actress is sparking reactions from fans of a hit series

Netflix recently announced a reboot of the hit Thai series "Girl From Nowhere," renamed "Girl From Nowhere: The...

"It's ridiculous": This announcement about a girl group's performance sparks controversy

The American girl band Katseye is making headlines after the announcement of their nomination and performance at the...

© 2025 The Body Optimist