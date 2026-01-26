At 38, this model dares to wear a short look in the snow

While on holiday in the Austrian Alps, British model and entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in a white outfit under a cream faux fur coat, matching hat, and fluffy boots, against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains. This contrast between her skin and the polar cold caused a sensation on Instagram, racking up millions of views.

An "après-ski" style

In her Instagram carousel from January 9, 2026, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses in an Alo Yoga ensemble: a minimalist white triangle top, a cropped jacket in opulent faux fur, and a fluffy beanie, all while standing in ankle-deep snow. She partially unbuttons the jacket to reveal her midriff, her wavy blonde hair cascading over the fur, against a backdrop of alpine chalets. This look is typical of her "minimalist glam" aesthetic.

Fans are on fire, the worried are on alert

The comments are overflowing with admiration: "You're a goddess," or "How do you manage to look so perfect in the snow?" Many praise her boldness and her post-pregnancy figure. Others, however, are worried about the cold: "Isn't she freezing in just such a short outfit?" , "So beautiful, but I'm cold for her!" , "How does she not get cold?" . Between fascination and concern, the post leaves no one indifferent, and the photo continues to generate reactions and thousands of likes and shares.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reinvents winter chic with a white outfit in the snow, proving that elegance and a touch of the thrill can coexist. She sets a style that divides opinion in order to better win people over.