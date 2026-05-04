"An angel": Bella Hadid's vacation photos captivate internet users

Soraya
@bellahadid / Instagram

No staging, just a carousel of photos titled "Random 🧚☀️🧡" and a series of beach looks that quickly won over internet users. American model Bella Hadid thus confirms that she's enjoying a summer break, much to the delight of her followers.

A white bohemian dress

The caption says it all about Bella Hadid's current state of mind: "Random 🧚☀️🧡 things 🍀🍹🐬🌅🌅🌅" . No concept, no narrative—just snapshots of life in the sun, shared with perfectly controlled nonchalance. A posting style that is both seemingly spontaneous and carefully orchestrated, which has become one of her signatures on social media.

In keeping with this theme, among the various outfits in the carousel, the white bohemian dress stands out in particular. Light and flowing, worn as if it had been chosen at the last minute, it perfectly embodies the "effortless" aesthetic that Bella Hadid has been showcasing since the beginning of the season. A look that evokes the bohemian style of the 2000s.

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A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Beach looks that flow naturally

The carousel doesn't limit itself to just one look. Between a white dress and a minimalist black outfit, Bella Hadid effortlessly transitions from one look to the other—proof that she's just as comfortable in a couture piece as in the most basic. This mix of styles, from bohemian to minimalist to more colorful looks, gives the post a genuine lightness that resonates with her followers far beyond mere fashion interest.

The comments speak for themselves.

The reaction from her 61 million followers was immediate and unanimous. “An angel,” “You’re so beautiful,” “Queen” —the comments reflect what many feel when faced with these images: a radiant beauty, amplified by a sunny setting and looks that seem perfectly in tune with this environment. With Bella Hadid, this apparent simplicity further enhances the visual impact: nothing seems forced, everything flows naturally, like a natural extension of the summer she embodies.

Ultimately, this post is part of a series of beach-themed posts by Bella Hadid this spring/summer 2026. Her vacation photos have confirmed one thing: she is one of the rare celebrities whose every post immediately becomes a "fashion moment".

Soraya
Soraya
Passionate about authentic flavors and culinary explorations, I travel the world in search of gastronomic gems to share with you. A true foodie, I firmly believe that every dish has a story to tell.
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