Combining strength and elegance, this Olympic gymnast delivers one of her strongest looks.

Combining strength and elegance, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles delivered one of her most striking looks. At the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026, the American medalist dazzled in a silver Tony Ward Couture gown, blending athletic power with couture sophistication.
A cut-out dress with a profound message
Jordan Chiles wore a silver column dress—a piece from the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection—to the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026. The dress featured an asymmetrical, sleeveless neckline and was entirely covered in sequins. A cutout at the waist was adorned with burgundy and black embroidery, evoking a "wound" that made her "stronger."
This styled look by Jason Rembert highlighted Jordan Chiles's silhouette, with diamond earrings, a sleek blow-dry by SherriAnn Cole and glowy makeup with long eyelashes by Dee Carrion.
An emotionally charged gala
Before the evening, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles participated in the TIME Women of the Year Leadership Forum in a Helsa Studio blazer mini-dress with a large white collar bow, alongside American basketball player Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA/ESPN) and American international soccer player Kelley O'Hara (Olympic soccer), for a panel on the power of women's sport - a perfect setting for her resilient look.
Fans captivated by its strength
Reactions have been pouring in since the event: "Muscles and elegance, Jordan you are a warrior!" , or "This cut-out is powerful, you wear your strength like a crown!" , fans exclaim, celebrating this Olympian who transforms trials into fashion triumphs.
In short, Jordan Chiles merges elite athletics and haute couture in a look that symbolizes resilience. This "wounded but stronger" dress perfectly embodies her journey, proving that true elegance is born from freely displayed vulnerability.