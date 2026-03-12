Combining strength and elegance, this Olympic gymnast delivers one of her strongest looks.

Anaëlle G.
@jordanchiles/Instagram

Combining strength and elegance, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles delivered one of her most striking looks. At the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026, the American medalist dazzled in a silver Tony Ward Couture gown, blending athletic power with couture sophistication.

A cut-out dress with a profound message

Jordan Chiles wore a silver column dress—a piece from the Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection—to the TIME Women of the Year Gala 2026. The dress featured an asymmetrical, sleeveless neckline and was entirely covered in sequins. A cutout at the waist was adorned with burgundy and black embroidery, evoking a "wound" that made her "stronger."

This styled look by Jason Rembert highlighted Jordan Chiles's silhouette, with diamond earrings, a sleek blow-dry by SherriAnn Cole and glowy makeup with long eyelashes by Dee Carrion.

An emotionally charged gala

Before the evening, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles participated in the TIME Women of the Year Leadership Forum in a Helsa Studio blazer mini-dress with a large white collar bow, alongside American basketball player Chiney Ogwumike (WNBA/ESPN) and American international soccer player Kelley O'Hara (Olympic soccer), for a panel on the power of women's sport - a perfect setting for her resilient look.

Fans captivated by its strength

Reactions have been pouring in since the event: "Muscles and elegance, Jordan you are a warrior!" , or "This cut-out is powerful, you wear your strength like a crown!" , fans exclaim, celebrating this Olympian who transforms trials into fashion triumphs.

In short, Jordan Chiles merges elite athletics and haute couture in a look that symbolizes resilience. This "wounded but stronger" dress perfectly embodies her journey, proving that true elegance is born from freely displayed vulnerability.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
Actress Lily-Rose Depp is reviving leopard print with style.
Article suivant
At 60, Cindy Crawford shows off her makeup-free look and shares her morning routine.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 60, Cindy Crawford shows off her makeup-free look and shares her morning routine.

American supermodel Cindy Crawford proves she doesn't need any artifice to shine. The iconic model recently appeared without...

Actress Lily-Rose Depp is reviving leopard print with style.

Fashion trends often have a way of making a comeback after being deemed outdated. Leopard print is a...

"A rare charisma": at 57, Gillian Anderson proves that the catwalk is open to all ages.

American actress Gillian Anderson, star of "The X-Files," walked confidently during Paris Fashion Week, illuminating the runway with...

"The new Pamela Anderson": this model is making her mark in the cast of the next "Baywatch"

American model and television personality Brooks Nader has joined the cast of the "Baywatch" reboot. She announced the...

Zendaya surprises everyone with a short haircut and a minimalist look

Zendaya surprised everyone with an ultra-chic short haircut and a minimalist look that captivated all eyes. During Paris...

After being mocked for her appearance, this influencer delivers a very personal response

British content creator Madeline Argy has turned mockery into a powerful lesson in body positivity after a viral...