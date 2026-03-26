Zendaya surprises with intense makeup and a very theatrical dress

American actress Zendaya turned heads at the Paris premiere of the film "The Drama." Walking the red carpet alongside actor Robert Pattinson, she made a striking appearance, combining dramatic makeup with a dramatic silhouette. This aesthetic choice, perfectly in keeping with the film's theme, confirms her status as a fashion icon closely followed by observers of the international cultural scene.

A striking appearance on the Parisian red carpet

Held in Paris, the premiere of the film "The Drama" drew a large crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the two actors. The atmosphere quickly became lively, with the audience brandishing phones and cameras to capture their appearance. A regular on the red carpet, Zendaya stood out in a theatrical white outfit, conceived as a contemporary interpretation of the wedding theme central to the film's plot.

The dress worn by the actress was by a luxury brand and designed by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, a major figure in contemporary fashion. This structured gown, inspired by bridal aesthetics, was part of an artistic approach consistent with the promotion of the film "The Drama." Her intense makeup, characterized by strongly defined eyes and a flawless complexion, completed a particularly elaborate visual presentation.

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"The Drama," a story blending romance and psychological tension

In "The Drama," directed by Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson portray a couple about to get married whose relationship is thrown into turmoil by the revelation of a secret just days before the ceremony. The film explores the emotional tensions surrounding commitment and depicts complex relationship dynamics, blending romance and psychological suspense.

Through her stylistic choices and her ability to embody diverse roles, Zendaya confirms her influence in both the film industry and the world of fashion. This Parisian appearance illustrates the growing attention paid to visual coherence between promotion and narrative, a strategy now common in international productions.