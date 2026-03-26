"I don't feel beautiful": Drew Barrymore discusses the changes associated with perimenopause

Léa Michel
@drewbarrymore / Instagram

American actress, producer, author, director, television host, and businesswoman Drew Barrymore recently shared a candid moment about perimenopause, a natural stage preceding menopause, often marked by significant hormonal changes. During an episode of her talk show , she explained that she is going through "a time of physical and emotional upheaval."

A sincere account of a period that is still rarely discussed.

Drew Barrymore admits to experiencing mood swings and physical discomfort related to this hormonal transition. She states , "I don't feel beautiful, my hormones are playing tricks on me, nothing makes sense, I'm irritable, I have a bloated stomach, and I'm emotionally unstable," mentioning in particular a feeling of bloating and a sense of disorientation in the face of these changes.

Perimenopause is the phase during which the body gradually begins the transition to menopause, marking the end of the reproductive cycle. This period can be accompanied by various symptoms, such as hormonal fluctuations, increased fatigue, or emotional changes.

A statement that helps to open up the discussion

Drew Barrymore has always addressed these topics with transparency, hoping to encourage more open discussion about women's health. She explains that sharing her experiences helps normalize these often-overlooked and rarely discussed topics.

She points out that these changes can be surprising, especially when the menstrual cycle shifts unexpectedly after several months of absence. These changes are part of the body's natural processes, even if they can sometimes be unsettling. By speaking candidly about her experiences, Drew Barrymore helps to bring visibility to realities that are still underrepresented in the media.

Better understanding of body transformations

Drew Barrymore's public statement reflects a growing desire to raise awareness about the challenges of perimenopause. An increasing number of public figures are sharing their experiences to promote a better understanding of this stage of life.

By putting her feelings into words, Drew Barrymore contributes to a broader discussion about well-being and accepting age-related changes. Her story reminds us that these transformations affect many women and that it is essential to be able to talk about them freely, without taboo or judgment.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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