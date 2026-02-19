This actor uses his money to secretly pay the medical bills of strangers.

A familiar face to sitcom fans, Kunal Nayyar, known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in "The Big Bang Theory," recently made headlines for a reason far removed from the set. While this cult series ended several years ago, the British actor continues to make a lasting impression—this time, through his acts of generosity.

A fortune in service to others

During the heyday of "The Big Bang Theory," Kunal Nayyar was one of the highest-paid actors on American television, earning nearly a million dollars per episode. Now 44 years old, he has chosen to use a portion of that fortune for causes close to his heart.

In an interview with The i Paper , the actor revealed that he dedicates a portion of his income to anonymously helping strangers on the GoFundMe platform. Browsing the site in the evenings, he randomly selects medical campaigns and discreetly pays the bills of families in need. "Money has given me greater freedom, and the greatest gift is the ability to give back," he confided, adding that these altruistic acts make him feel like "a masked vigilante."

A surge of philanthropy that was both praised and debated.

Although his confession is old, it only recently gained traction on social media. Some internet users praised the actor's kindness, emphasizing that the result—helping families in distress—mattered more than the resulting publicity.

Others, however, criticized the public nature of this revelation, arguing that discussing it violated the very principle of anonymity. Despite these debates, many defended Kunal Nayyar, pointing out that the recipients of his donations remained unaware of their benefactor's identity and that his approach, far from being ostentatious, was primarily aimed at inspiring other acts of generosity.

A particular timing

The sudden media attention surrounding this story coincided with the publicity surrounding another GoFundMe campaign—this one launched to help the family of James Van Der Beek, the "Dawson's Creek" actor who recently passed away from cancer. According to Variety , this event reignited interest in celebrity charitable initiatives on the platform, propelling Kunal Nayyar's name back into the spotlight.

When glory becomes a means to do good

Kunal Nayyar's story is a stark reminder that fame and wealth can be used as tools for solidarity. While the sincerity of his actions remains divisive, his gesture has the merit of bringing renewed visibility to humanitarian causes that are too often overlooked.

Finally, in a world where social media amplifies everything, including criticism, British actor Kunal Nayyar proves that there are still ways to use celebrity to quietly, but concretely, change the lives of others.