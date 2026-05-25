Singer Bad Bunny's concert in Barcelona turns into a controversy

The visit of Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer Bad Bunny to Barcelona was supposed to be a celebration. However, a video denouncing the conditions in the VIP area ignited social media, partially overshadowing the singer's performance.

A highly anticipated concert in Barcelona

Bad Bunny performed in Barcelona on May 23, 2026, as part of his "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" world tour. The Puerto Rican singer, one of the most listened-to artists on the planet, drew thousands of fans to one of the most anticipated shows of the season. However, in the aftermath of the event, discussions on social media weren't solely focused on his stage performance. A significant portion of the comments centered on the audience's experience, particularly the organization of the VIP area.

A viral video that highlights the VIP area

At the heart of the controversy is a video, filmed and posted by a spectator on TikTok, which quickly went viral. The footage, shared by the account @jordiferrandez, shows a VIP area packed with people, where spectators appear literally crammed together. In the video, the person filming expresses their outrage at the density of the crowd, which contrasts sharply with what one would expect from a space presented as premium. The post triggered a flood of reactions, ranging from incomprehension to anger.

The crowd was so dense that dancing was impossible.

According to the images circulating online, the situation in the VIP area was particularly trying. Spectators appeared so tightly packed that, according to witnesses, it was impossible for them to move, let alone dance. This setup was the complete opposite of the comfortable and exclusive experience that this type of ticket is supposed to guarantee. For many online commentators, these images raise a simple question: how can a VIP area, marketed as a premium service, become such an uncomfortable place?

A premium seat costing 500 euros, according to the spectator

The element that particularly shocked internet users was the price. According to the spectator who filmed the video, his seat in that area cost him 500 euros. A substantial sum, which, according to him, makes the situation all the more difficult to accept: he describes an experience meant to be premium that turned into a real "ordeal." While it should be noted that this amount corresponds solely to his testimony and has not been officially confirmed, it echoes the prices generally charged for VIP packages on major international tours.

Gauge management at the heart of the criticism

Beyond the price, it's primarily the organization that's being criticized. @jordiferrandez denounces a blatant lack of control over capacity and a flawed management of the VIP area. According to him, the number of people admitted to this zone far exceeded its reasonable capacity. This type of criticism raises recurring questions about major concerts: those of security, comfort, and keeping the promises made to spectators who paid top dollar. At this stage, no official response from the organizers has accompanied the release of these images.

A controversy that is growing on social media

As is often the case, the video's virality amplified the debate. Under the post and as it was shared, many internet users expressed their solidarity with the spectator @jordiferrandez, sometimes sharing their own misadventures at overcrowded concerts.

Others downplayed the incident, pointing out that large crowds are an integral part of the experience at major music events. Regardless, the incident illustrates a growing tension within the entertainment industry: the tension between the marketing of increasingly expensive VIP packages and the sometimes disappointing reality experienced on-site.

While Bad Bunny's concert in Barcelona will be remembered, it's not solely because of the singer's performance. Between premium expectations and the actual experience, the debate surrounding the conditions of service in VIP areas at major concerts is far from over.