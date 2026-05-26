Actress Mindy Kaling responds to comments about her body after being targeted by critics.

Anaëlle G.
@mindykaling / Instagram

American actress, screenwriter, and producer Mindy Kaling, of Indian descent, opened up in a recent interview with Bustle magazine about the numerous comments her appearance generates on social media. Regularly scrutinized and criticized online, she offered a clear-eyed and calm response that raises questions about the public's relationship with celebrities' bodies. Her statement highlights the constant pressure exerted on women in the public eye.

A nuanced response to criticism

Mindy Kaling chose a measured approach, even acknowledging a certain understanding of the phenomenon. "It's sometimes unpleasant when one of your favorite actors changes physically. You have an image of what they were like when you first became attached to them," she explained. She added, "Of course, it's never a joy to be scrutinized, but I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture." This analysis demonstrates a rare detachment from criticism.

A health-motivated approach

The actress was keen to emphasize that her personal choices stemmed primarily from health concerns. She mentioned her desire to preserve her longevity, particularly for her children, and to prevent certain health conditions present in her family history. "When I was younger, I thought about my appearance for aesthetic reasons. Today, my motivation is linked to my health," she confided. This clarification refocuses the discussion on her well-being, far removed from external beauty standards.

A retreat in the face of the gaze of others

Mindy Kaling is no stranger to speaking out on this topic. As early as 2023, she admitted to not paying too much attention to comments about her body: "I know people are very interested in my body, and sometimes it's just a little too much, so I try not to worry about it too much." This stance of "healthy distance" allows her to maintain her equilibrium in the face of sometimes overwhelming attention.

Through this statement, Mindy Kaling reminds us of the importance of respecting everyone's personal choices and putting an end to unsolicited comments about other people's bodies. It's a common-sense message that resonates far beyond her own case.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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