At 56, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones caused a sensation in a striking red dress.

Draped in scarlet and radiating gothic elegance, British actress Catherine Zeta-Jones captivated everyone at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. It was one of her most memorable appearances.

A red dress designed as a tribute to Morticia Addams

It was at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, a setting that could not be more appropriate, that Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the red carpet at the FYSEE Emmys event dedicated to the Netflix series "Wednesday" on May 22, 2026. For the occasion, she chose a form-fitting dress in a bright red, designed by Magda Butrym, whose drape played on asymmetrical, draped gathers.

The most striking detail was at the neckline: a floral appliqué in the shape of a red rose, the house's signature. Far from being insignificant, this choice echoed her character, Morticia Addams, famous in particular for the scene in the 1991 film "The Addams Family" where she cuts the petals off her roses, leaving only the stems. A subtly measured nod that transformed a simple evening gown into a style statement perfectly in keeping with the world of the series.

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"Method dressing" taken to its highest level

Beyond the dress itself, the entire ensemble revealed a complete mastery of "method dressing," the trend of dressing for the red carpet in a way that directly relates to a role or a specific world. The actress had draped an oversized, deliberately casual black blazer over her shoulders.

She completed her look with pointed black leather pumps and a few diamond rings. Her hair and makeup remained resolutely dark and theatrical: wavy brown hair parted in the middle, deep reddish-brown lips, and smoky eyes. Each element contributed to an alluring, matriarchal look, somewhere between Hollywood chic and gothic romance.

A gothic duo alongside Jenna Ortega

Catherine Zeta-Jones wasn't the only one who shone. She was accompanied by American actress Jenna Ortega, who plays the title role in the Netflix series "Wednesday" and thus portrays her daughter on screen. Ortega also opted for a gothic elegance, choosing a gray suit with a corset-style lace collar detail.

The two actresses posed together, extending the close bond between their characters into real life. The event, organized ahead of Emmy season, also brought together a large part of the series' creative team, including director Tim Burton and producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

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A gothic streak that had long remained dormant

It's no coincidence that Catherine Zeta-Jones wears these codes so naturally. In an interview with British Vogue , the actress revealed that her adolescence didn't allow her the space to explore this world: caught up in work from a very young age, she believes that, without it, she would probably have fully embraced the gothic aesthetic.

She also revealed that her wardrobe has always been predominantly black, and that this side of her remained hidden for many years before finally finding its expression. The role of Morticia thus provides her with an ideal platform to give free rein to a sensitivity that had remained in the background for too long, and it's easier to understand why she embraces it with such ease.

The countdown to a new season

This appearance comes amid a busy period for the Netflix series, whose third season is currently filming. Riding high on its considerable success, "Wednesday" continues to attract new faces, such as American actress and producer Winona Ryder, whose joining the cast has been announced. It's safe to say that Catherine Zeta-Jones's already highly anticipated red carpet appearances are expected to increase in the coming months.

With this red dress and its perfectly orchestrated gothic accents, Catherine Zeta-Jones has once again proven that elegance and fictional characters can brilliantly complement each other. She demonstrates that style thrives as much on audacity as on true to oneself—and that "Morticia" will continue to fascinate.