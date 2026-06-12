During Ariana Grande's show, this plus-size dancer captivated the audience's attention.

Ariana Grande is currently on tour in the United States, and during one of her performances, a dancer managed to steal the show's thunder. In the background on the stage, this woman, there to choreograph the multi-award-winning star's songs, unwittingly became the main attraction. A fan launched a search to find this diva with her mesmerizing hip movements and magnetic aura. And this mysterious plus-size dancer has come forward.

When a plus-size dancer's performance becomes iconic

After a seven-year hiatus, Ariana Grande recently reconnected with her fans with a triumphant return to the stage. Those affectionately known as "Arianators," who worship the pop icon, were able to rediscover their idol's talent live during her "Eternal Sunshine Tour," which kicked off on June 6th. However, during one of the first shows, they quickly forgot about the star of this "reunion" performance, too busy admiring the physical display of one of the dancers in the troupe.

This "supporting" artist, hired to set the stage ablaze and provide the rhythm for Ariana Grande's show, didn't stay in the shadows for long. Captured in action by a euphoric fan, she's seen living the music with intensity. With a bunny mask over her eyes—the singer's signature style—fiery hair, and an unapologetic figure , this dancer adds a touch of flair to the usual cast. Just inches from the star, she performs suggestive moves around a colleague in a satin outfit. Transformed by the lyrics of "The Boy is Mine," a hit that sounds like an anthem to love and female empowerment, she is literally possessed by the verses.

This video, posted as a cry for help on social media, touched the hearts of 400,000 internet users, who admired her regal gestures and infectious confidence. The dancer, far from being a mere extra or a simple visual element, answered this call, and her name is Amanda LaCount . And this isn't her first rodeo: she has a prestigious resume.

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A dancer sought after by the world's biggest stars

This dancer, whose identity was unknown until this online revelation, has an international reputation, and her performance for Ariana Grande is just another highlight in her incredible career. It's only a small glimpse into her profession, which is more than just a passion. Despite her young age, Amanda LaCount already boasts an impressive list of achievements.

This Colorado native, who got her start in local musicals, found herself in the background of Rihanna's "Savage X Fenty" fashion show, fronting Lizzo's Coachella performance, and opening the Emmy Awards. She has graced the stage alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Ozuna and Meghan Trainor. She can also boast memorable appearances in Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" and Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" music videos. Dancing just inches from Ariana Grande was therefore the logical next step in this dazzling career, the ultimate recognition of her virtuosity.

Defending body diversity on the music scene

Beyond being a child prodigy and having an impressive track record, the dancer, discovered on the fringes of the spotlight during Ariana Grande's tour, not only moves her body but also challenges beauty standards. With each performance, Amanda LaCount tells the world, "Dance is not just about the body: it's a universal means of expression." Her steps have an almost militant quality.

The instigator of a movement she dubbed #breakingthestereotype—a name that already sets the scene—Amanda LaCount wants to show that this discipline has no size or body type. According to her, dance is not reserved for a "small-statured elite," and she is living proof. She is making up for decades of marginalization on the stages of stadiums and theaters, proudly displaying her curves. For a long time, curvy or plus-size women weren't even an "option" in this highly selective world that treats the body as a profitable commodity rather than a fully-fledged instrument. Fortunately, Amanda LaCount is paving the way for them and making her figure a symbol of resistance.

While singer Ariana Grande is currently facing criticism for being "too thin," other, curvier women endure silent discrimination in certain circles where physical appearance matters twice as much. Thanks to artists like Amanda LaCount, self-acceptance is proudly expressed to the world. And that's the best response to criticism.