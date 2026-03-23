A detail in the signature could betray a lack of self-confidence, according to some psychologists.

Self-confidence
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

You sign without thinking, almost automatically. Yet, this small, everyday gesture has intrigued some specialists for years. What if your signature revealed a little more about you than you imagine?

The signature, much more than a simple scribble

Even before passwords and digital identifiers, a signature was already proof of identity. Today, it still accompanies important transactions: contracts, official documents, commitments. For some experts , particularly in graphology, it is more than just a formality.

The psychiatrist and graphologist Jean-Charles Gille-Maisani described it as a kind of "condensed portrait." In other words, it could reflect the image you have of yourself… or the one you wish to project. Even if your handwriting is influenced by what you learned at school, it retains a very personal element. And it is precisely this uniqueness that interests some specialists.

This small detail that attracts attention

Among the observed elements, one gesture recurs frequently: crossing out, erasing, or pressing heavily on one's own signature. In practice, this can take various forms: a line crossing your name, a line going back over it, or even a signature partially "crushed" by a pen stroke.

According to some graphologists , this type of gesture could be interpreted as a form of symbolic restraint. As if, unconsciously, you were diminishing your own presence on the page. In some interpretations, this can be associated with a tendency to doubt oneself, to judge oneself harshly, or even to have difficulty fully asserting oneself. However, be aware that this is just one interpretation among many.

Size, style… other clues scrutinized

The way you sign your name isn't limited to that single detail. Other characteristics are sometimes analyzed. Size, for example. A very large signature is sometimes associated with a desire to assert oneself or take one's place. Conversely, a more discreet signature might suggest a more reserved personality.

Style also matters: legible or illegible, quick or neat, simple or highly stylized. Each variation gives rise to hypotheses… but none of this is absolute truth. These observations should always be taken with a grain of salt. A signature can evolve over time, with your mood, or even the speed at which you fill out a document.

What science really says

It is important to distinguish between graphology and scientific psychology. Graphology offers interpretations of handwriting, but its reliability is widely debated. To date, scientific research has not definitively demonstrated that handwriting analysis can lead to reliable conclusions about personality. In other words, even if certain analyses seem relevant or resonate with you, they do not replace a psychological evaluation based on validated methods.

Should your signature be analyzed closely?

Looking at your signature can be fun, even interesting for reflecting on your relationship with yourself. However, there's no need to see it as a judgment. A handwriting style can depend on many factors: habits formed since childhood, a desire to be quick, administrative context, or simply aesthetic preference. The way you sign has nothing to do with your worth, your legitimacy, or your ability to assert yourself.

In short, while your signature may be intriguing, it remains first and foremost a personal gesture. It doesn't define who you are. And above all, it should never be used to judge your self-confidence.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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