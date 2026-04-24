Wearing novelty glasses: a detail that can change your self-image

While glasses have become more of a style statement than a health accessory, they often lack boldness and originality. Frames that perch on the end of the nose follow trends and rarely reflect our personality. Simple, generic, and transparent, they almost disappear into the middle of the face. Yet, wearing eye-catching glasses that defy imposed fashion rules can be profoundly beneficial for self-esteem. It refreshes looks (and confidence).

Glasses: a tool to express your personality

Glasses, often a source of insecurity and a magnet for ridicule at school, frequently fade into the background. Many people, after enduring unkind nicknames and unkind comparisons, seek discreet models, devoid of extravagance or splashes of color. They want a "chameleon" pair that blends seamlessly with their features and meticulously follow "morphological" advice, hoping to gain a physical advantage.

During childhood, glasses frames are joyful, sparkling, and vibrant. They feature charming little details like animals and are bursting with imagination. The lenses are framed in the shape of petals, cat ears, or hearts, so that children can look at themselves with stars in their eyes every morning. Because putting on glasses shouldn't be a source of shame, but of pride and a boost of self-esteem . With these uninhibited frames, which celebrate individuality where adults prefer generalities and pieces touted by hashtags, children develop a healthy view of themselves.

But that little spark fades with age. On the shelves of adult eyewear, frames are more formal and conservative, as if whimsy were a sign of immaturity, a career obstacle, or a passion killer. Even when glasses aim to fill a void or complete a look, they consistently fail in their purpose. Whether vintage or aviator styles, they remain neutral. Yet, whimsy adds soul, sets you apart from the crowd, and is a form of self-expression. And as everyone knows, positivity attracts positivity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ama (@amascriver)

Breaking away from classic aesthetic standards to find oneself

These glasses, which are practically part of our anatomy, serve a visual purpose, but also fulfill aesthetic requirements. Generally, we look for flattering models that enhance our appearance. However, it's difficult to choose them consciously when we're blinded by dictates and hypnotized by the viral fashion prescriptions of influencers. When we select them, we're not looking for frames to help us accept ourselves, but to be "acceptable" in society.

Yet, a pair of glasses is as intimate and personal as a piece of jewelry or a perfume. It's an extension of our identity, the outward symbol of our vibrant inner world. And Elton John is certainly the finest example of this movement toward acceptance. Oversized frames, rhinestones galore, flashy colors… his glasses quickly became a signature, a trademark. You don't need to be a fashion icon, a disruptive designer, or an elite figure to indulge in these ophthalmological eccentricities. Choosing glasses that reflect who we are, with whimsy and embellishments, means stopping the self-deception and embracing our uniqueness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna OBrien (@glitterandlazers)

Novelty glasses to stop taking yourself too seriously

The world is far too gloomy to be satisfied with modest, austere frames. Fashionable glasses, beyond simply brightening up drab outfits, shape an attitude and act as a jolt to confidence. They provide a burst of energy and elicit knowing smiles on the street. They are to fashion what seasonings are to cooking.

The idea isn't to force yourself to be whimsical, but simply to give it more space and learn to let go in the store. Besides, whimsy isn't just found in Lady Gaga-esque frames with neon outlines and ultra-graphic edges. It can sometimes be found in a subtle leopard print, a bold silhouette, or a shimmering hue. In any case, it's impossible to look glum when faced with this pair, brimming with vitality and poetry. It's an invitation to everyday happiness.

And if we're not quite ready to wear asymmetrical glasses or futuristic octagonal frames, we can bring that touch of madness in other ways, with multicolored beaded chains or sculptural temples that look like works of art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Morais (@cazevedor)

The wonderful principle of "dopamine dressing"

Behind this somewhat enigmatic term lies a simple idea: dressing (and accessorizing) to make yourself feel good. "Dopamine dressing" involves choosing pieces that stimulate joy, awaken the senses, and boost your mood. And novelty glasses fit perfectly into this philosophy.

Bright colors, original shapes, unexpected details… these frames don't go unnoticed, and that's precisely what makes them so powerful. They inject a dose of cheer into everyday life, like a little visual boost capable of transforming an ordinary day into a brighter moment.

Unlike neutral accessories, which aim to blend into the background, novelty glasses attract attention and create interaction. They become a starting point for compliments, conversations, and sometimes even encounters. And this external, often positive, gaze acts as a flattering mirror.

The most powerful effect, however, remains internal. Wearing something that amuses us, that reflects who we are, or that is out of the ordinary sends a clear signal to the brain: I allow myself to be myself. And this simple trigger can be enough to change our posture, our attitude, the way we present ourselves to the world.

Wearing novelty glasses is therefore much more than an aesthetic choice. It's a personal micro-revolution. A gentle yet assertive way to take back control of your image and bring a little more joy to it. Ideal for (finally) seeing yourself through rose-colored glasses and correcting that vision problem (unrelated to your eye doctor). Spoiler alert: it works with sunglasses too.