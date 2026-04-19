This simple phrase cuts short any attempts at denigration

When faced with criticism or bullying, we often retreat into silence. We prefer to remain silent rather than retaliate with clumsy words or stammered sentences. We've always been taught that ignoring someone is the best response to verbal attacks. Yet, a psychologist offers us a clever but impactful phrase to politely counterattack and reassert respect where it has been violated.

The art of deflecting criticism in a healthy way

Unsolicited and unfounded criticism damages self-esteem. Whether it comes from a narcissistic colleague, a tyrannical boss, or a moralizing family member, it spontaneously undermines our confidence and provokes self-doubt, however unnecessary it may be.

They make us doubt our worth, and when they happen, we feel helpless, trapped. We sometimes lose all our composure and struggle to defend ourselves: we search for words, lack a quick wit, and justify ourselves even when we're not in the wrong. The retorts and punchlines come too late, after the damage is done. It's only in bed that our vocabulary returns, and we replay the scene, this time gaining the upper hand.

To better equip yourself against a passive-aggressive coworker or a boss with a superiority complex, you can prepare a verbal survival kit and keep key phrases at your fingertips. The good news is, these assertive and refined phrases can't backfire or land you in HR's office. This avoids compromising, tempestuous reactions. They come from the account "Confidence According to Carl," a goldmine for boosting your confidence and keeping it strong no matter what.

Key phrases to remember

Between ignoring the issue and reacting impulsively, there are many ways to set clear boundaries without breaking the rules of courtesy. The personal development coach outlines three. There's no need to sugarcoat your statement or use excessive formality. The simplest response is sometimes the most effective. You can say, in a calm and composed tone, "I don't appreciate that comment." This way, you express your discomfort while still allowing room for discussion. Instead of letting yourself be walked all over , you take a step forward. According to Carl, it's a way of giving the other person a chance.

Another phrase to keep in mind in case of judgment or hurtful jokes: "I'm stopping you right there. I don't consider that appropriate in this context." This way, you cut short this personal attack and assert yourself calmly, without adding fuel to the fire. The goal? To provoke a realization in your tormentor, who may not even realize they're being bullied at that precise moment.

The third phrase to jot down, like a cheat sheet somewhere on a sticky note, is: "I'm happy to continue, but without personal attacks." By saying this, you initiate a return to calm and kindness. You add an essential condition of mutual respect to these exchanges. Furthermore, you demonstrate your good faith without being overbearing.

Why do these phrases work every time?

When you're the target of a corporate bully, you don't always know how to react. Should you stay silent to avoid making a fuss, or should you retaliate to avoid being labeled a submissive, spineless employee? In reality, it's best to find a middle ground: react, yes, but with your head, not your emotions. These phrases are good alternatives because they have the advantage of being concise, frank, and unambiguous.

Far from fanning the flames, they soothe them and encourage understanding rather than misplaced rivalry. Instead of escalating the situation and creating dead-end conversations, you demonstrate professionalism and emotional maturity. These phrases "allow you to set your boundaries without engaging in a power struggle. You're not trying to be right, but to re-establish a framework," explains Carl in his video.

When someone tries to put you down or make you doubt yourself, silence isn't always the best option. Without intervention from you, you unconsciously validate their contemptuous attitude. However, with these phrases, you can turn the situation to your advantage and prioritize your well-being. They aren't "punch-punch" phrases, but when you say them, your interlocutor feels foolish, even bewildered.