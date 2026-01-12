Applying makeup while wearing a crown: the surprising confidence-boosting trick

At the start of the year, one resolution keeps popping up, and for once, it's a rather honorable one: to love yourself a little more each day. Perhaps you, too, have promised yourself to appreciate yourself and be kinder to yourself in front of the mirror. To keep your word, start by swapping your basic headband for a crown when you get ready. This accessory, celebrated in Disney movies, has magical powers over self-esteem.

Become the princess you've always dreamed of being

Self-confidence should be innate, yet it's difficult to acquire and, above all, to maintain. You may have already tried everything: sticking sweet nothings on Post-it notes , saying "I love you" to yourself in the mirror, practicing self-compassion , all to no avail. At a time when everyone is focused on boosting their ego rather than their abs, you want to put an end to this long-standing inner struggle.

There is indeed a little-known and somewhat whimsical ritual you can try to achieve this. This trick won't be found anywhere in self-help books. The method? Perform your morning grooming exercises and ablutions with a crown firmly in place on your head. Wearing a tiara, even a costume one, while you're primping might seem rather trivial. Yet, this small, regal gesture silently boosts your self-esteem.

The crown acts as a symbolic marker of personal worth, subtly reminding your brain that you are the center of attention in this moment. This headpiece, perched atop the heads of princesses and worn like a banner by queens, bestows upon you an invisible power. You don't just feel like you're channeling your favorite Disney heroine; you become one of them. The other luxury: the crown distracts you from your insecurities and what upsets you, brightening every date with your reflection.

The crown, a highly symbolic accessory

The crown, an integral part of children's costumes but also a striking element of bridal attire, isn't just for special occasions or childlike role-playing. It's a great therapeutic tool for finally experiencing tenderness in the sometimes hostile environment of the bathroom.

In the collective imagination, the crown is already the symbol of all privileges. It's the one that adorns the hair of our Miss National, that dresses women of noble lineage, that reigns between the locks of our lifelong idols. In short, the crown, whether it's made of 24-karat gold, precious stones, or plastic, provides a feeling of superiority. Everything it embodies is pure positivity and prestige.

When applying makeup, this gesture transforms the routine into a true ritual of self-enhancement. The details of the makeup become more refined, more precise, as if the accessory itself imposes a gentle and elegant discipline.

A simple ritual that makes all the difference before the day

Confidence isn't gained through dieting, aggressive workouts, or suffocating shapewear. It's built through conscious and deliberate actions. Wearing a crown during your makeup session isn't childish or ridiculous. It's a way to reclaim control of your image and illuminate what you tend to obscure.

Wearing a crown while applying makeup is more than just an Instagram or TikTok trend . It's about transforming a mundane, everyday gesture into a powerful empowering ritual. Regardless of the style, size, or material of your crown, the most important thing is to feel capable, radiant, and confident. The crown reminds you that you deserve to be treated like a queen, not a low-class scullery maid.

All that's left is to replace your rudimentary stool with a throne-like armchair to further enhance your self-esteem and optimize this technique. And why not complete the look with a vintage pocket mirror like Belle's?