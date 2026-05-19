Self-confidence: this essential oil can help you better navigate moments of doubt

Nature is an open-air pharmacy and has a plant for every problem, including low self-esteem and public discomfort. If you sometimes lack confidence or if shyness overwhelms you to the point of making your cheeks blush, a little-known essential oil could act as a confidence booster. A potion charged with positive energy to apply before a delicate meeting, a romantic date, or when you feel negative thoughts taking over your mind.

Note: The use of essential oils is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under 7 years old, the elderly, epileptics, or those suffering from heart problems, seizures, hormone-dependent cancers, or other health conditions. It is recommended to consult a doctor before use.

An essential oil that boosts self-esteem

If you're a fan of natural remedies, you're probably familiar with peppermint essential oil for soothing migraines or ravintsara for clearing a stuffy nose when you have a cold. These aromatic concentrates, which give your home that organic store scent, haven't yet revealed the full extent of their capabilities. While they can calm the mind during stressful times or soothe ear, nose, and throat infections, they have another area of expertise.

In this vast botanical collection, worthy of an apothecary's stall, lies an almost magical formula for inner turmoil: those feelings that make you doubt your worth and drive you to compare yourself to others. If you suffer from an inferiority complex, a tendency to constantly put yourself down, or self-criticism, this essential oil has a place in your arsenal. It's a true fertilizer for small egos struggling to grow, and also a great ingredient for combating public embarrassment .

This is Petitgrain Bigarade essential oil , whose original name is Citrus aurantium. It contains terpene esters, known for their balancing properties and their effect on mood. In short, it's positivity in a bottle. If you're dreading speaking in front of an audience or giving a wedding speech, just reach for it. It instantly silences that inner voice that keeps whispering catastrophic scenarios.

"When this situation arises and panic rises without being able to control it, the reflex to take is to apply 2 drops (diluted to 10% in a neutral vegetable oil such as sweet almond) to the solar plexus, spreading slowly and breathing deeply," recommends aromatherapist Danièle Festy between the pages of her book "Essential oils, it works" (Ed. Leduc).

These other plants can help you assert yourself

In the vast world of essential oils, some plants are almost as good as a whispered "I love you" in front of the mirror or a sticky note scribbled with encouraging words. With their enveloping and comforting scents, they invite you to cultivate a positive mindset and naturally find their place in a personal wellness practice. Keep them close at hand to create a bubble of emotional comfort and support you during those moments when you want to regain energy, calm, and confidence.

True lavender essential oil. It's not just for scenting bed linens or wardrobes. It has anxiolytic properties and acts as a powerful stress reliever. A calmer mind, almost inaudible ruminations, a feeling of well-being… that's what you can expect.

Green Myrtle essential oil. It's also known as the anti-depression oil. Beyond facilitating breathing thanks to its invigorating properties and incomparable freshness, it contributes to overall well-being.

Kunzea essential oil. If you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed by even the smallest event, this oil is for you. Prescribed for mental fatigue, it seems to have been created for our modern era, where everything is experienced at breakneck speed.

Bay laurel essential oil. The one most symbolically associated with confidence and self-affirmation. Its scent plays a role in rituals related to public speaking or moments when one needs to feel strong.

Some brands, well-established in the aromatherapy field, offer roll-ons entirely dedicated to self-confidence, a concept that is far from being a given. Generally, these are a clever blend of several essential oils known for their comforting properties. These few drops, applied to the wrist or to the body's chakras,

A nurturing ritual to reconnect with yourself

These essential oils, in addition to contributing to your inner security and granting you true peace of mind, introduce a new ritual of self-care into your hectic daily life. They create a moment of respite for yourself and promise a divine sensory journey. Applying a few drops of this nectar from Mother Nature becomes an act of self-gratification, recentering, and rebalancing. You finally make your well-being a priority. You don't simply apply an essential oil at random: you add intention, heart, and enthusiasm. And that helps shift your mindset.

Unlike the more powerful fragrances created by major brands, these envelop the body in softness and offer benefits beyond scent. Pulling this bottle from your pocket makes you look like Hermione at Hogwarts, but more importantly, it silently says , "I'm taking time for myself," "I'm reclaiming my power."

A few drops on the solar plexus, a deep breath, shoulders settling back down… and suddenly, that seemingly insurmountable appointment feels a little less daunting. No magic involved, just a gentle reminder that confidence sometimes already lies dormant within us and simply needs a little nudge from the outside.