A father was taking his daughters to the women's restroom: a man threatened him, reigniting the debate.

A surreal scene unfolded inside an American gas station. During a well-deserved break after miles on the road, a father accompanied his young daughters to the restroom, passing through the door bearing the "lady in a robe" symbol. This seemingly innocuous act took on extraordinary proportions when a customer intervened. This man, who appeared out of nowhere, spontaneously cried foul, even pretending to call the authorities. The video, which has garnered millions of views, quickly went viral.

A family man condemned simply for fulfilling his role

This video has gone viral and sparked widespread incomprehension. The scene is utterly bizarre. It shows a father leading his two daughters to the toilet and pushing open the door marked "female." His daughters, barely old enough to sit on the toilet and undo their pants on their own, need help to relieve themselves, and this parental gesture clearly offended one man, who immediately assumed he had the wrong idea.

Upon seeing the father, who was attentively caring for his two daughters, he immediately pulled out his phone to call the police as if he were a criminal. While the father washed his daughters' hands, the man, who had no security badge, watched him from the doorway and described what he perceived to be a crime to the authorities on the other end of the line. According to the man, the father should have stayed on the other side of the door and let the girls manage on their own.

The father remained calm and tried to reassure his sobbing daughters rather than waste his energy trying to discipline this stranger who had come to lecture him. Even the restroom attendant, embarrassed by the altercation, apologized, holding the door closed with her arm as if to prevent the man from returning. Leaving the restroom, the father decided to film his detractor's face and try to understand his motives. "This guy is making a huge fuss because I take my daughters to the women's restroom. He wants me to go to the men's with them," he explained live. The original video, posted on the TikTok account @tylerbrodsky2 , has garnered over 21 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News (@cbsnews)

A shocking video that sparked strong reactions online

Underneath the video, the comments are unanimous in strongly condemning the man's intrusive and disrespectful behavior. "I loved your quiet dignity. You're going to raise two beautiful daughters," "I'm so sorry you and your daughters had to go through that," "As a mom of girls, you're doing a great job!" "I'm a woman and I have no problem seeing a father taking care of his daughters in the women's restroom." Internet users have sent a wave of support to this father, who found himself having to justify what was, in fact, a perfectly normal act. Others also lament the lack of family restrooms, which would prevent this kind of confrontation.

After posting this video, which reveals a sad reality for parents, the father spoke on camera to clarify the situation and share what happened next. He wanted to reiterate what was already very clear: he was not at fault, and as he says, the officers took his side. They removed this troublemaker who was practically accusing him of taking care of his daughters.

"This isn't just a minor altercation at a gas station. Fathers with daughters and mothers with sons are often in a situation where there are no solutions," he explains, highlighting a fundamental problem. He continues, "I simply did what I thought was best for my daughters' safety." And this initiative makes even more sense at a time when pedophilia scandals are dominating the news.

A delicate situation that resonated with many fathers.

In the comments, fathers showed particular solidarity with their counterpart. "My daughter shouldn't have to set foot in a men's restroom... OUTRAGEOUS! I would have screamed in the father's place, 'Why do you need my daughter to be in a men's restroom so you can see your back to me holding your...? Are you a...?'" one said, using words he left unsaid but that everyone understood. "You don't take little girls into men's restrooms where these days men are touching themselves on anything and everything," added another.

Those who participated in this internationally significant conversation prefer to take their daughters to the women's restroom rather than to the urinals, where men zip up their flies in full view of everyone. Parents are also becoming increasingly vigilant, especially since the cascade of revelations of child molestation and pedophilia cases. It's hard not to think of little Lyanah, the 11-year-old French girl abused and killed by Jérôme Barella, who was, in fact, the subject of a rape complaint.

Beyond the immediate reactions, this case primarily illustrates a broader unease surrounding the use of public spaces and their accessibility. In many countries, family or gender-neutral toilets remain scarce, and parents regularly find themselves faced with imperfect choices: accompanying a young child to a separate toilet, waiting outside, or improvising in conditions that are sometimes unsuitable.