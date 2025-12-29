According to an experienced teacher, students with these first names are the most restless.

Students who rock back and forth in their chairs, disrupt class by chatting, and receive reprimands in their planners seem to have one thing in common: their first name. On Reddit, a seasoned teacher has compiled a non-exhaustive list of so-called disruptive students, more commonly referred to as "troublemakers." And even the most melodious and poetic names can be the dunces.

These are the first names that are frowned upon by teachers.

In class, there are the students who sit in the front row, listening attentively to the teacher and raising their hands for every question. And in the back of the room, there's the gang of mischievous kids with their backpacks, those who secretly pass notes under desks, make blowguns out of their ballpoint pens, and speak without permission. These students, accused of disrupting the lessons, receive warnings on every report card. Their behavior is the low point of their schooling, and their parents are exasperated. And those with certain first names are more likely to be labeled as "restless," "disruptive," or even "distracted."

While a first name can influence a child's academic success and educational path, it can also determine their behavior in class. At least, one teacher is convinced of it. On Reddit , she compiled a list of the names of disruptive students—those who regularly attract reprimands and are associated with being considered troublemakers. And make no mistake: some names sound angelic and innocent, but can betray an incorrigible student.

Girl vs. boy: the names of the restless students

These students, who have horns instead of halos, are completely impervious to the teacher's orders. They do exactly as they please, and the threat of the student advisor's office no longer has any effect on them. They fidget in their chairs, amuse themselves by dissecting their erasers, and improvise a real clown act behind the whiteboard. When the teacher frowns, they flash a smirk and continue to entertain the class. Suffice it to say, these names are best avoided if you want your child to have a peaceful and uneventful school experience.

Here is the list of "problem" girls:

Kayla

Layla

McKayla

Kenzie

McKensie

Faith

Haven

Heaven

Nevaeh

Hope

Trinity

Tiffany

Brittany

Ashley

Angel

Stephanie

Bethany

Melinda

Miranda

Keyana

Most of these names have an Anglo-Saxon sound, which is not surprising since the professor who compiled them teaches in the United States. The ranking would certainly be different in France. Furthermore, following this publication, teachers have added to and supplemented the list based on their own experience. Thus, Barbara, Rose, Mary, and Jennifer are also among the names being targeted by teachers.

Here is the list of "problem" boys (Ducobu is an angel in comparison):

Travis

Chase

Dash

Jeremiah

Joaquin

Michael

Julian

Carmine

Logan

Legend

Ashton

Alfonzo

Angel

Brandon

Bradley

Dakota

Cayden

Cody

Christian

Landon

To this list we can also add George, Edward, James, Michael, and Brian. Special mention should also go to Kyle, a name that sounds very "bad boy." One teacher confirms: "He was one of the worst students I've ever had in terms of his terrible attitude… and he was a bully to the other students."

This list should be taken with a grain of salt: a first name isn't everything.

There's no question of taking this list literally or definitively dismissing these names for fear of a string of summons. A first name shapes our personality, benefits or hinders our professional career, and even gives direction to our love life. Science has confirmed it: a first name defines in advance what we will become. However, these names, which irritate teachers at the mere mention of them, are not always predisposed to disorder and rowdiness. In reality, many other factors can trigger explosive behavior.

If children are restless in class, it's not always to provoke or defy authority. Sometimes it's a way to get attention, to externalize what's bothering them , the result of a bad night's sleep, or an awkward rebellion against a stressful family situation. It can also be a side effect of ADHD.

Your child's name might explain their terrible behavior in class. However, sometimes you need to dig a little deeper to find the real cause. Labeling is never a good idea (except perhaps on notebooks).