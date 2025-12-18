A surprising link between IQ and late nights, according to a study

Is staying up late a sign of a sharper mind? The idea intrigues, amuses, and often sparks debate. A large-scale scientific study now sheds nuanced and stimulating light on the link between sleep patterns and intellectual performance, far removed from the stereotypes about night owls.

A large-scale study to understand the brain and the biological clock

To explore this question, researchers at Imperial College London analyzed data from over 26,000 adults. Their approach was ambitious: comparing participants' chronotypes—night owls, early birds, or those with an intermediate profile—with various cognitive indicators. General intelligence, memory, logical reasoning, and reaction time were all examined.

The results show that those with a "late riser" or intermediate profile achieve, on average, better scores than early risers. This is a real but moderate difference that should be interpreted with caution. Scientists speak of a slightly superior cognitive function, without ever claiming that staying up late makes one more intelligent. Each individual remains unique, and these trends are only visible on a statistical level.

Night birds and intellectual stimulation

Why do night owls seem to benefit from this advantage? The study confirms existing observations: night owl profiles are more common in creative fields. Visual arts, music, writing, and design often attract people whose mental energy is at its peak at the end of the day.

Evenings offer a unique atmosphere. The ambient calm, fewer interruptions, and a sense of mental space can foster deep concentration. These conditions encourage freer, more fluid thinking, conducive to exploring new ideas. This dynamic creates a positive relationship with intellectual work, linked to motivation, personal expression, and the pleasure of creation.

One question remains open: does this lifestyle foster cognitive abilities, or do naturally intellectually stimulated people more readily adopt a later pace? Science has not yet decided.

Sleep, a central pillar of cognitive performance

While bedtime may be a source of curiosity, sleep duration leaves no room for doubt. Researchers emphasize a crucial point: the best cognitive performance is observed in people who sleep between 7 and 9 hours per night. This factor far surpasses that of chronotype.

Sufficient sleep supports memory, enhances mental clarity, and improves information processing speed. Conversely, insufficient sleep leads to a marked decrease in attention, increased mental fatigue, and reduced responsiveness. Even the most dedicated night owls see their abilities decline when they neglect their rest. The message is clear: respecting your sleep needs is a direct investment in your cognitive vitality.

Interpret the results intelligently and objectively

Experts urge caution. A statistical link does not imply a cause-and-effect relationship. Other factors can influence the results, such as education level, work environment, lifestyle, or even certain age-related cognitive changes that affect sleep.

Rather than glorifying late nights, the study encourages a broader reflection on adapting our lifestyles. The authors suggest, in particular, rethinking certain school and work schedules to better align with natural chronotypes. Such an approach could reduce sleep debt, improve overall well-being, and preserve brain health in the long term.

Ultimately, this research delivers an encouraging message. There is no universally "right" or "wrong" schedule. The key is to listen to your internal clock, cultivate restorative sleep, and create conditions conducive to your mental well-being. Whether you're an energetic early bird or an inspired night owl, your brain functions best when you respect your natural rhythm.