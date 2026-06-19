After undergoing rhinoplasty, she shared a symptom that worried internet users.

A post-operative video that recently went viral has sparked doubt among many internet users. Content creator Olivia Dayton (@oliviadaytonn) describes a nose that is "constantly runny" after rhinoplasty. While the tone is lighthearted, the video has triggered a wave of questions and concerns.

A video that is causing a stir on social media

On TikTok, Olivia Dayton (@oliviadaytonn) shared a video showing a runny nose when she tossed her hair back. With humor, she explained that her nose, after cosmetic surgery, sometimes seems to "live its own life," adding that she would have the procedure done again without hesitation.

This straightforward approach resonated positively with some followers, who appreciated a more authentic discussion about cosmetic procedures. Other users, however, quickly expressed their concerns, mentioning an unusual, even alarming, symptom. Some even suggested the possibility of a "cerebrospinal fluid leak," urging Olivia Dayton (@oliviadaytonn) to seek medical help immediately. Still others shared similar experiences after rhinoplasty, further fueling the debate.

@oliviadaytonn when you get sick it really is 24/7 lol BUT ID DO IT AGAIN IN A HEARTBEAT ♬ original sound - ilyxori

When healing plays with sensations

Faced with this viral phenomenon, the medical perspective offers reassuring insight. Interviewed by People magazine, plastic surgeon Sean T. Doherty points out that this type of nasal discharge is, in the vast majority of cases, a temporary and benign phenomenon.

After rhinoplasty, the internal tissues of the nose remain particularly sensitive. They react to changes in airflow, the healing process, and variations in humidity. This can lead to increased mucus production, resulting in a more frequent runny nose than before the procedure. This phenomenon can also be influenced by everyday factors such as exercise, emotions, or spicy foods.

According to the specialist, this period of adaptation is part of a natural healing process. The body gradually regains its balance, and nasal sensations subside over the weeks and months.

Signals not to be ignored

While most cases are not serious, certain signs should prompt attention. Persistent discharge, especially if it only affects one nostril, accompanied by pain, fever, bleeding, or a salty or metallic taste, warrants a medical consultation. In rare situations, these symptoms may indicate a complication requiring specific treatment, such as an infection or, even more exceptionally, a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

Ultimately, this story perfectly illustrates the power of social media in disseminating personal experiences, sometimes taken out of their medical context. Rhinoplasty is part of a comprehensive process of harmony and gradual transformation, where the body takes the time to adapt gently. If in doubt, the most reassuring course of action remains simple: consult your surgeon to benefit from personalized and calming support.