"I was losing before I even stepped into the ring": this boxer talks about the importance of mental strength

In sports, we often talk about strength, endurance, or technique. But another element can make all the difference: mental strength. Boxer Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) shares her experience today and reminds us that performance begins long before the fight.

When everything is in the mind

On her social media, Indian boxer Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) reflects on a pivotal period in her career. She recounts that just a year ago, she was going through a significant period of mental fragility. Her observation is straightforward: she wasn't losing because of her technical skill, but because she felt defeated even before stepping into the ring. Doubt, fear, and stress took over, directly impacting her performance. This type of experience is far from unique. Many athletes describe this moment when the body is ready, but the mind holds back, hesitates, or gives up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusmaya (@the__fitist_)

The mind, that invisible muscle

Through her story, the boxer highlights a crucial point: a trained body isn't enough if the mind isn't up to the task. In demanding disciplines like boxing, where everything happens at breakneck speed, the ability to stay focused and clear-headed is paramount. When fatigue sets in, it's no longer just physical strength that makes the difference, but how you manage your thoughts.

Self-confidence, concentration, and stress management are now considered pillars of performance, just like physical training. In other words, your strength isn't limited to your muscles. It also lies in your ability to believe in yourself, even when you're pushing yourself.

Transforming doubts into strength

The turning point for this athlete was a realization: the mind can be trained, just like the body. Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) explains that she learned to develop inner discipline, to observe her negative thoughts without getting trapped by them, and to stay focused despite pressure or fatigue.

This approach encourages a shift in perspective on moments of weakness. Instead of viewing them as failures, they become opportunities for learning. Certain techniques can support this process, such as visualization, controlled breathing, or mental rehearsal. The goal is not to achieve perfection, but to progress steadily, step by step.

A reality shared by many athletes

The testimony of Indian boxer Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) reflects a broader trend. Today, mental preparation is an integral part of training in many disciplines. More and more athletes are working with specialists to improve their focus, manage pressure, or boost their confidence.

This evolution reflects a simple reality: performance relies on a balance between body and mind. Regardless of your physique, level, or experience, your mental strength remains a powerful tool. It can sustain your energy, support your efforts, and help you stay aligned with your goals.

Regaining control over one's mind

One of the most powerful messages in this testimony is the idea of regaining control. Indian boxer Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) emphasizes that the mind can be trained, just like any muscle. Strength doesn't begin solely in the body, but also in how you perceive your abilities. Cultivating confidence, perseverance, and determination then becomes essential. This message ultimately transcends the realm of sports. It resonates in any situation where you doubt yourself, hesitate, or feel held back.

Ultimately, boxer Anusmaya (@the__fitist_) reminds us of a simple yet powerful truth: the most decisive battles aren't always visible. And sometimes, the greatest victory lies simply in believing you've already earned your place in the ring.