After a medical incident, she left the hospital with fluorescent green eyes.

What was supposed to be a routine eye exam turned into a viral anecdote. A few minutes later, Margerita B. Wargola's (@margoinireland) eyes displayed an unexpected fluorescent green, provoking surprise and laughter.

A routine exam that takes an unexpected turn

Following a hospital examination, Margerita B. Wargola noticed that her eyes had taken on a particularly vivid fluorescent green hue. The scene, which she humorously recounted on Instagram, quickly sparked astonishment. Facing the camera, she insisted that no filter had been used. The unusual color was entirely real and resulted from a product applied during the eye test.

According to her account, everything changed after the instillation of a liquid used to examine the surface of the eye. While blinking, Margerita B. Wargola noticed an intense yellow tint in her field of vision. The explanation quickly became clear: her contact lenses had absorbed the dye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margerita B. Wargola (@margoinireland)

Fluorescein, a common dye in ophthalmology

The observed phenomenon is explained by the use of fluorescein, a dye frequently used in ophthalmological examinations. This substance allows for the detection of potential corneal lesions or the assessment of tear film quality. Under specific lighting, it emits a characteristic bright green tint.

The use of fluorescein is a standard and generally safe practice. It is usually quickly washed away by tears. However, in this particular case, one detail altered the visual outcome: the contact lenses had not been removed before applying the product. These lenses can absorb the dye and retain traces of it for longer.

Why did the color remain visible?

Fluorescein, when it comes into contact with certain materials, can cause persistent staining. Soft contact lenses, in particular, are prone to absorbing liquids. Margerita B. Wargola explains that the medical staff immediately tried to rinse her eyes. Despite this, the stain remained embedded in the lenses.

Without a spare pair of glasses or any other glasses available, she had to put them back on to be able to go home. Suffering from severe myopia, Margerita B. Wargola explained that she cannot do without corrective lenses. As a result, she left the establishment with fluorescent green eyes that were particularly noticeable in daylight.

A spectacular effect, but without danger

While the appearance may be striking, experts point out that fluorescein is widely used and its effects are temporary. The discoloration of the eye itself usually disappears within a few hours. In this case, it wasn't the eyes that remained permanently colored, but the contact lenses. Margerita B. Wargola even demonstrates in a later video that the natural color of her irises returned to normal once the lenses were removed. She nevertheless kept the tinted lenses as a souvenir of this mishap. The liquid in the case also has a greenish tint, evidence that the dye has permeated the material.

An anecdote that went viral

Beyond the medical aspect, it was primarily the striking color contrast that attracted attention online. Many internet users reacted, ranging from surprise to amusement. This story serves as a reminder that a routine medical examination can sometimes reveal unexpected, but not necessarily worrisome, findings. It also underscores the importance of following instructions given before an eye test, particularly regarding contact lens wear.

Ultimately, leaving the hospital with fluorescent green eyes might seem like something out of a science fiction film. However, in this particular case, it was simply a reaction to a dye used in ophthalmology and absorbed by contact lenses. More impressive than dangerous, this mishap experienced by Margerita B. Wargola (@margoinireland) illustrates how a routine examination works and serves as a reminder of some simple precautions. An unusual anecdote that, once the initial surprise has passed, ends without any health consequences.