According to Eastern medicine, drinking hot water has numerous beneficial effects.

What if your kettle became your best health ally? According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, drinking hot water isn't just a small detail, but a true balancing act for the body. An ancient, simple, and accessible ritual that invites you to gently care for yourself.

An age-old practice at the heart of Chinese medicine

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), drinking hot water is one of the daily practices recommended for maintaining internal harmony. Foundational texts, such as the Huangdi Neijing , already mention the importance of supporting vital energy, Qi, and protecting Yang, the warming force that energizes the body.

According to this view, cold water weakens this internal heat, while warm or hot water nourishes and supports the body. It is no coincidence that in China, hot water is traditionally served to guests, even in the middle of summer: maintaining a stable internal heat is seen as a pillar of overall balance.

Understanding energy principles

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the stomach and spleen play a central role in converting food into energy. Hot water is believed to facilitate their function by preventing what tradition calls "thermal aggression." Conversely, ice water is thought to slow down digestive metabolism and promote the formation of "Tan," often translated as phlegm or internal stagnation.

The idea isn't to demonize cold water, but to favor a gentler temperature to match your body's natural rhythm. Your body functions better when it doesn't have to compensate for a thermal shock.

Multiple benefits according to Eastern approaches

Traditions such as TCM and Ayurveda attribute several benefits to hot water, ideally consumed between 40 and 60 °C.

Easier digestion: Warm water stimulates gastric juices and helps reduce bloating and discomfort. It aids digestion and promotes a lighter stomach.

Supporting detoxification: by promoting sweating and kidney function, it helps eliminate toxins. This supports the body's natural functions, which already perform their work very well when properly hydrated.

Improved circulation: Heat dilates blood vessels, which can improve circulation and help reduce certain types of tension, such as menstrual cramps. Your body, fluid and alive, appreciates this sensation of gentle warmth.

Soothing the nervous system: drinking hot water can also become a calming ritual. This simple gesture encourages you to slow down and breathe. It can support concentration and promote more restful sleep.

Effective hydration: some approaches suggest that lukewarm water is absorbed more quickly than ice water, thus helping to maintain muscle tone and overall vitality.

How can you integrate it into your routine?

Adopting this ritual requires neither sophisticated equipment nor a radical transformation of your lifestyle. You can start with a glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning. It's also advisable to drink it before meals, rather than during them, so as not to dilute digestive juices. In case of mild headaches or a feeling of sinus congestion, a cup of warm water can provide immediate relief. However, coffee and tea, which are rich in caffeine, are not a substitute for this gentle hydration ritual.

In short, drinking hot water is not intended to replace medical care or be a miracle cure. In Eastern philosophy, this ritual is part of a preventative and respectful approach to the body. Sometimes, well-being isn't found in complex protocols, but in mindful, repeated daily actions. Choosing hot water means choosing simplicity, attentiveness, and consistency.