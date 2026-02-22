Search here...

According to Eastern medicine, drinking hot water has numerous beneficial effects.

Well-being
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

What if your kettle became your best health ally? According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, drinking hot water isn't just a small detail, but a true balancing act for the body. An ancient, simple, and accessible ritual that invites you to gently care for yourself.

An age-old practice at the heart of Chinese medicine

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), drinking hot water is one of the daily practices recommended for maintaining internal harmony. Foundational texts, such as the Huangdi Neijing , already mention the importance of supporting vital energy, Qi, and protecting Yang, the warming force that energizes the body.

According to this view, cold water weakens this internal heat, while warm or hot water nourishes and supports the body. It is no coincidence that in China, hot water is traditionally served to guests, even in the middle of summer: maintaining a stable internal heat is seen as a pillar of overall balance.

Understanding energy principles

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the stomach and spleen play a central role in converting food into energy. Hot water is believed to facilitate their function by preventing what tradition calls "thermal aggression." Conversely, ice water is thought to slow down digestive metabolism and promote the formation of "Tan," often translated as phlegm or internal stagnation.

The idea isn't to demonize cold water, but to favor a gentler temperature to match your body's natural rhythm. Your body functions better when it doesn't have to compensate for a thermal shock.

Multiple benefits according to Eastern approaches

Traditions such as TCM and Ayurveda attribute several benefits to hot water, ideally consumed between 40 and 60 °C.

  • Easier digestion: Warm water stimulates gastric juices and helps reduce bloating and discomfort. It aids digestion and promotes a lighter stomach.
  • Supporting detoxification: by promoting sweating and kidney function, it helps eliminate toxins. This supports the body's natural functions, which already perform their work very well when properly hydrated.
  • Improved circulation: Heat dilates blood vessels, which can improve circulation and help reduce certain types of tension, such as menstrual cramps. Your body, fluid and alive, appreciates this sensation of gentle warmth.
  • Soothing the nervous system: drinking hot water can also become a calming ritual. This simple gesture encourages you to slow down and breathe. It can support concentration and promote more restful sleep.
  • Effective hydration: some approaches suggest that lukewarm water is absorbed more quickly than ice water, thus helping to maintain muscle tone and overall vitality.

How can you integrate it into your routine?

Adopting this ritual requires neither sophisticated equipment nor a radical transformation of your lifestyle. You can start with a glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning. It's also advisable to drink it before meals, rather than during them, so as not to dilute digestive juices. In case of mild headaches or a feeling of sinus congestion, a cup of warm water can provide immediate relief. However, coffee and tea, which are rich in caffeine, are not a substitute for this gentle hydration ritual.

In short, drinking hot water is not intended to replace medical care or be a miracle cure. In Eastern philosophy, this ritual is part of a preventative and respectful approach to the body. Sometimes, well-being isn't found in complex protocols, but in mindful, repeated daily actions. Choosing hot water means choosing simplicity, attentiveness, and consistency.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
First gray hairs visible? This could be a positive sign for your health.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

First gray hairs visible? This could be a positive sign for your health.

You notice your first silver strands and your first reaction might be to sigh. However, science now offers...

A brain that is "seven years younger" is associated with the regular practice of this sport.

What if your dance steps worked much more than just your legs? According to a study published in...

After a medical incident, she left the hospital with fluorescent green eyes.

What was supposed to be a routine eye exam turned into a viral anecdote. A few minutes later,...

This particular hobby stimulates the brain, according to researchers.

When boredom sets in, many people instinctively reach for their smartphones. Yet, according to researchers , a specific...

Reducing anxieties without denying them: the approach validated by psychology

Instead of striving for perfection at all costs and constantly aiming for peak performance, it's better to learn...

According to science, which days of the week do we feel happiest?

Our mood is never static: it fluctuates from day to day, influenced by our routines, obligations, and moments...

© 2025 The Body Optimist