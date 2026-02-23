This detail in your evening routine could influence your heart health

Do you slip under the covers after midnight without giving it much thought? This slight delay, now commonplace in our hyper-connected lives, could actually have an impact on your heart. Recent research suggests that the time you fall asleep is almost as important as the duration of your sleep.

Your internal clock, the conductor of your heart

Your body operates on a circadian rhythm of approximately 24 hours. This biological clock not only regulates sleep but also influences your blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolism, and the secretion of hormones like cortisol. When you regularly go to bed after midnight, this natural rhythm can become desynchronized from the day-night cycle.

This disruption, called circadian rhythm misalignment, promotes elevated cortisol (the stress hormone), mild chronic inflammation, increased blood pressure, and insulin resistance—all mechanisms implicated in cardiovascular disease. Even if you sleep between 7 and 9 hours, irregular schedules could increase your cardiovascular risk by about 26%. Therefore, it's not just the amount of sleep that matters, but also its timing.

The more exposed "evening chronotypes"

Some people are naturally more alert in the evening: they are called evening chronotypes, or night owls. According to several large-scale studies, these profiles may have an increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks or strokes.

An analysis from the UK Biobank , encompassing over 320,000 British adults, indicates that evening chronotypes are more likely to have a low cardiovascular health score. Another European study of approximately 88,000 participants suggests that the most favorable sleep window for the heart is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. After midnight, the risk increases significantly, with a particularly marked impact on women. On average, the increased risk of heart attack or stroke in very late chronotypes is estimated to be around 16% compared to intermediate chronotypes.

More than just a matter of time: a lifestyle associated

Going to bed late is not the only contributing factor. Researchers point out that night owls are more likely to engage in certain unfavorable behaviors:

late or unbalanced meals

sedentary lifestyle

more fragile sleep quality

higher blood sugar

University studies have also shown that evening sleep patterns may be less efficient at burning fat, which can contribute to metabolic disorders. This is compounded by prolonged screen time in the evening. Blue light delays the production of melatonin, the key sleep hormone, and keeps the nervous system in a state of alertness. As a result, blood pressure doesn't drop as effectively at night, which can put a strain on the cardiovascular system over the years. Your heart thrives on regularity. It functions best when your rhythms are stable and consistent.

Good news: you have real power to act

Being an "evening person" is neither a flaw nor a fault. Chronotype has a real biological component. However, approximately 75% of the observed increased risk is linked to modifiable factors. This means you can take action. A few simple adjustments can make a difference:

adopt regular bedtimes and wake-up times

reduce exposure to screens and bright light in the evening

Opt for a light dinner and avoid late-night caffeine.

engage in regular physical activity, ideally during the day

It's not about abruptly changing your rhythm, but about gradually moving towards greater consistency.

In short, your heart works for you every minute of your life. Providing it with a stable environment, with regular and restorative sleep, is a form of respect for your body. You don't need to be perfect, just consistent. Your heart health sometimes hinges on subtle details. Tonight, perhaps, one of them is simply… the time you turn off the light.