She shares her pole dancing workouts, and internet users are blown away.

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
@chris.silya/Instagram

Chris Silya is a pole dancer and aerial acrobat active on social media, where she regularly posts videos of her training sessions and performances. Her practice attracts the attention of a growing community of followers, impressed by her skill and creativity.

A shared passion

On Instagram, Chris Silya (@chris.silya) describes herself as an "aerial acrobat & pole dancer," meaning she combines dance moves on the vertical pole with elements of aerial acrobatics. Her Instagram account now has several thousand followers who follow her posts, her spectacular moves, and the evolution of her skills.

Through her videos, she doesn't just showcase final performances; she also documents her training sessions, showing progress, repetitions, and sometimes moments of difficulty or intense effort. It's precisely this transparency that appeals to her community: instead of simply spectacular content, her subscribers see the process behind the performance, which motivates or impresses them even more.

A demanding practice

Pole dancing is a discipline that combines muscular strength, flexibility, coordination, and choreographic creativity. Far from the clichés, it demands rigorous training—something Chris Silya perfectly illustrates in her videos. The moves she performs often involve complex movements: holding her body suspended, linking slow or fast rotations, and alternating with elements of expressive dance.

This approach has generated enthusiastic reactions from internet users, who compliment her on her strength, grace, and commitment. Several comments highlight not only the aesthetic appeal of her videos but also admiration for her discipline and progress.

A committed community

Chris Silya is an inspiring figure in the world of fitness and pole dancing on social media. His way of sharing his workouts creates an authentic connection with his followers, who are not content to simply watch: many comment, like, and draw inspiration from his routines for their own fitness goals.

Ultimately, Chris Silya (@chris.silya) also appears in various content - sometimes related to other movement or aerial dance disciplines - which highlights the diversity of his practice and his ability to evolve in different styles of physical performance.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
