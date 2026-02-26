Search here...

Frantic eating can reveal that one is "swallowing their emotions".

Well-being
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : DC Studio/Freepik

You open a packet of cookies even though you're not really hungry. You crave something sweet or salty after a stressful day. This reflex, far from being rare, has a name: emotional eating. And understanding this mechanism is already a step towards a gentler relationship with your body.

When food becomes an emotional regulator

Compulsive eating, without real physical hunger, is a common phenomenon. It's not a lack of willpower, nor is it a character flaw. Psychologists use the term "emotional eating" to describe this moment when food serves to soothe inner tension: stress, sadness, anxiety, loneliness, etc.

In those moments, you're not eating to nourish your body, but to soothe an emotion. The action may seem automatic: you reach for sugary or fatty snacks, seeking immediate comfort. And this comfort is very real… but often temporary. Your body isn't your enemy; it's simply trying to find a quick way to relieve you.

Roots often anchored in childhood

This link between food and emotions is established early on. A candy to console a fall, a dessert to reward an effort, a snack to soothe a sorrow. Little by little, your brain associates certain foods with security, reward, and comfort.

On a biological level, the mechanism is powerful. Foods high in sugar and fat stimulate the reward circuit and promote the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure. At the same time, cortisol—the stress hormone—can increase food cravings. The result: when faced with an uncomfortable emotion, your brain activates a quick shortcut to food.

Certain emotions, like anger or sadness, can suppress appetite. Conversely, sometimes food becomes a quick fix. The problem is that this momentary relief can be followed by guilt, restarting a cycle that's difficult to break.

Recognizing the signs of emotional eating

Identifying what is happening is a key step. Certain signs are revealing:

  • A sudden, urgent hunger, often focused on "pleasure" foods.
  • Snacking on autopilot, without any real tasting.
  • An immediate sense of relief, followed by regret or self-criticism.

Emotional hunger arises suddenly and demands immediate gratification. Physical hunger, on the other hand, builds gradually and can be satisfied with various types of food. Learning to distinguish between these two sensations empowers you, without judgment.

Breaking free from the cycle with kindness

Breaking this cycle doesn't mean eliminating all enjoyment of food. Rather, it's about expanding your range of responses to emotions. A simple tool is to note your triggers: what emotion do you feel? When? In what context? Simply observing without self-criticism already changes the dynamic.

Next, you can try alternatives tailored to your personality: a walk to release tension, a few deep breaths to calm stress, a call to a loved one to break the isolation, writing down what you're feeling. These actions don't replace food; they complement your emotional toolkit. In some cases, cognitive behavioral therapy can help "recode" these reflexes and build new, more soothing automatic responses.

In short, "emotional eating" is not a weakness. It's a learned mechanism, reinforced by biology and personal history. Recognizing it is already a major step forward. Your body deserves to be nourished with respect, and your emotions deserve to be heard.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Is this relaxing pose, popularized on TikTok, really suitable for everyone?

