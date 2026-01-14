Do you take hot showers in winter? Here's what you need to know

In winter, the water coming out of your showerhead is scalding hot, easing any chills you've felt during the day. During the cooler months, the shower becomes almost like a sauna, so much so that steam rises from the shower. However, taking hot showers when it's cold isn't necessarily so beneficial for raising your body temperature.

Hot showers, a source of comfort in winter

When the cold sets in, we have several options: wrap ourselves in a thick blanket, sit by the fire, or relax under a hot shower. After a day of shivering and braving polar gusts, we dive headfirst into the shower and create an impromptu steam room in the bathroom.

In the middle of a heatwave, we seek the coolness under the showerhead and readily tolerate an icy downpour, but in winter, we rush to warm up in the shower. We turn up the temperature, even if it means running up a bit on the water bill. Under the influence of heat, muscles relax, tension eases , and problems are flushed away. However, while heat is often prescribed to soothe aches and pains and relax the body, hot showers are somewhat of an exception to the rule.

They're not bad in themselves, provided they remain occasional. Taking hot showers in winter is an experience of unparalleled bliss. Hot water acts like a "pause" button for the nervous system. It dilates blood vessels, relaxes muscles, and stimulates circulation. As a result, the brain receives a message of security. However, the thermal contrast with the outside is so strong that it can "shock" the body and tire it out instead of simply relaxing it.

But also a bad experience for your skin

What if the rough texture of your skin wasn't the result of harsh cold but of excessively hot showers? Taking hot showers in winter might feel good mentally, but the same can't be said for your skin.

It is protected by an invisible film made of lipids, called the skin barrier. This barrier prevents water from evaporating too quickly and protects you from external aggressors. Very hot water dissolves this film much faster than lukewarm water. As a result, even if your skin is clean, it also becomes more vulnerable.

In winter, it's a double whammy. The air is already drier, heating dries out the atmosphere, and scalding showers only exacerbate dehydration. Skin feels tight, itchy, and more reactive. Many winter rednesses, especially on the legs or face, don't come from the cold alone, but from this contrast between intense heat and dry air.

What you can do instead

The key isn't to abandon hot showers altogether, but to moderate them. Ten minutes under scalding water doesn't have the same impact as three minutes. Slightly reducing the temperature, especially for the face, already makes a big difference. And moisturizing your skin right after, while it's still slightly damp, helps restore that crucial protective barrier.

In winter, a shower can still be a moment of comfort, but it's even better when accompanied by proper skincare. A rich cream, oil, or balm becomes an essential ally to prevent the warmth from turning into dryness. And in winter, you can also space out your showers: after all, your body is protected from bacteria under its thick layer of clothing.

And there's no debate, you have the approval of Dr. Mostefa Rafaa, a dermatologist in Paris. "A shower every two days is recommended for people without dermatological problems and less frequently for patients with atopic eczema," he explains to Au Féminin .

The final word? Hot showers should be enjoyed in moderation. If you need warmth, you can find it elsewhere: in a steaming mug, a cozy blanket, or your partner's arms.