Emotional shocks: subtle signs often ignored for years

Well-being
Léa Michel
Emotional shocks, often unrecognized, can leave lasting traces such as dissociative states, attachment problems, personality changes, guilt, shame, rage, identity disturbances, emotional wounds, substance use, damaged core beliefs, and bodily sensations related to chronic stress. These manifestations fluctuate throughout life and do not always correspond to a PTSD diagnosis, risking undertreatment.

"Hidden" impacts beyond PTSD

A study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry (2020) identifies these subtle signs in survivors of violence and war, particularly in delayed reactions where subthreshold symptoms evolve into various disorders with no apparent link to the initial trauma. The authors emphasize that these interchangeable impacts—such as hypervigilance masked as irritability or bodily memories as unexplained pain—persist for years if ignored, exacerbated by inadequate coping and a lack of protective resources.

Delayed and chronic symptoms

In delayed cases, individuals present with fluctuating symptoms such as sudden dissociations or recurrent anger, often diagnosed as depression or ADHD without exploring the underlying trauma. The study highlights four trajectories: resilient (few symptoms), recovering (rapid recovery), delayed (worsening subthreshold symptoms), and chronic (persistent PTSD), where subtle signs elude standard diagnoses.

Consequences on daily life

These untreated traumas alter relationships, work, and physical health for decades, with phenomena such as "moral injury" (transgression of deeply held values) or dissociative states disguised as burnout. Another study on the Station Nightclub fire (2012) confirms that emotional trauma, independent of physical injuries, generates depressive disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a long-term decline in quality of life. Recognizing these early signs through contextual assessment allows for tailored intervention to restore the balance between vulnerability and resilience.

In short, emotional shocks are not always simply a case of "classic" PTSD: they can infiltrate life as subtle signals that change over the years. Recognizing them for what they are is not "dwelling on the past," but rather restoring meaning to symptoms that are sometimes mislabeled and opening the door to truly appropriate treatment.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
