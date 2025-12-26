Digital detox: how long without screens does it take to feel better?

Two days, a week, a month… how long does it really take to feel the effects of a digital disconnection? Recent studies show that it is not necessary to cut everything off for a long time to feel tangible benefits on the mind and body.

The brain is overheating digitally

Notifications, messages, endless videos: screens constantly demand our attention. This continuous stimulation keeps the brain in a state of artificial alertness, a source of stress and cognitive fatigue. According to several studies in cognitive psychology, this hyperconnectivity disrupts concentration cycles and promotes irritability as well as decreased productivity.

Mental health professionals are observing an increase in "attentional fog": that moment when the mind struggles to focus on a task for any length of time. Digital detox then acts as a sensory rest, allowing the brain to return to a natural rhythm.

Visible results within one week

A study published in JAMA Network Open followed more than 370 young adults who were asked to reduce, or even eliminate, their social media use for a week. The results are striking: an average decrease of nearly 25% in depressive symptoms, a significant reduction in anxiety (approximately 16%), and an improvement in sleep of more than 14%.

This rapid change can be explained by the breaking of three vicious cycles:

constant social comparison, which fuels feelings of personal dissatisfaction

late-night screen exposure, which delays falling asleep

Information overload, which prevents the brain from “clearing the emotional cache”.

Why does the body react so quickly?

The human brain is plastic: it adapts quickly to environmental changes. By eliminating the micro-stimulations associated with screens, the nervous system regulates itself. The secretion of cortisol, the stress hormone, decreases, while melatonin levels—essential for sleep—rebalance.

At the same time, disconnecting frees up time for restorative activities: walks, reading, face-to-face conversations. These moments restore dopamine levels in ways other than through a screen, reinforcing feelings of clarity and lasting satisfaction.

The right duration according to experts

Experts recommend a gradual approach rather than a complete disconnection. Three to seven days without networks is enough to see a real effect. After that, it's less about banning screens and more about rediscovering mindful use: limiting notifications, reducing multitasking, and setting aside phone-free periods.

In short, the best "digital cleanse" is not an escape, but a relearning of self-presence.