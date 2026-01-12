Search here...

Suffering from Alzheimer's, she has forgotten everything... except dancing.

Well-being
Naila T.
@bana_kongo2/Instagram

There are stories that powerfully remind us that memory is not limited to words. Some are conveyed through the body, through movement, through pure emotion. Marta Cinta González Saldaña's story is a moving and luminous demonstration of this.

A simple scene that has become universal

In 2019, in a nursing home in Valencia, Spain, a video filmed without any particular staging touched millions of people around the world. It shows Marta Cinta González Saldaña, a former ballet dancer now suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Seated in an armchair, she appears calm, almost motionless. Then the first notes of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake begin to play.

At that precise moment, something stirs. Her body straightens, her arms rise, her hands open with precision. Every gesture is fluid, graceful, perfectly controlled. This is not an improvised movement, but a deeply rooted dance, the dance of a lifetime dedicated to the art of ballet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bana_kongo2 (@bana_kongo2)

When the body remembers before words

Marta doesn't speak. Yet her body tells the whole story. Her movements are precise, rhythmic, guided by an intact bodily memory. Despite her illness, her body remains a space of knowledge, power, and beauty. It becomes a language in its own right, capable of expressing what words can no longer convey.

This scene reminds us that the body is never empty, never useless. Even weakened by illness, it retains its dignity, its intelligence, and its capacity to feel. Marta's gestures are proof that the body holds deeply ingrained memories, far beyond cognitive abilities.

The key role of therapeutic music

The video was filmed by the association Música para Despertar, which specializes in using music as a therapeutic tool for people with cognitive disorders. Their approach is based on a simple yet powerful idea: personalized music can stimulate memory, soothe anxiety, and rebuild emotional connections.

In Marta's case, the effect is immediate. From the very first notes, the melody acts as a trigger. The music opens a space where the body can express itself freely, without constraint, without judgment.

A memory that resists illness

Neuroscience confirms what this scene so powerfully illustrates. Musical and motor memory are often among the last to disappear in people with Alzheimer's. Areas of the brain linked to rhythm, music, and long-learned gestures are sometimes less affected by degeneration. This is why some people can still sing, keep time, or dance, even when they no longer recognize their loved ones. Music acts as an invisible thread connecting the past to the present, the body to emotion.

A video that went viral and gave hope

Marta's video quickly went viral on social media. It garnered millions of views and sparked a global wave of emotion. Many internet users shared their own experiences, mentioning a parent, grandparent, or loved one affected by the disease. This filmed moment helped change perceptions of Alzheimer's. It was no longer seen simply as a disease of forgetfulness, but also as a condition where spaces for sensitivity, pleasure, and physical expression still exist.

The scene is short, but its impact is immense. Marta didn't recover her memories verbally, but she danced. And this gesture is enough to remind us that, even in oblivion, certain landmarks remain deeply ingrained. Her body becomes a symbol of hope: it shows that memory can take other forms, that beauty still exists, and that dance, sometimes, remembers for us.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
Article précédent
This activity could reduce the risk of dementia by 76%, according to a study.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

This activity could reduce the risk of dementia by 76%, according to a study.

What if an activity that is both friendly, artistic and accessible could become a major ally in preserving...

Having trouble sleeping? These gentle exercises could help you sleep better.

Are you tossing and turning in bed, waiting for sleep like you're waiting for a late bus? Don't...

Writing your shopping list by hand: a habit that hides much more than you might imagine.

Preferring paper to a smartphone for your shopping list is far from insignificant. This seemingly simple habit hides...

Going out without a scarf? Here's why your body won't forgive you this winter.

The scarf has become more of a fashion accessory than a practical one. Yet, it doesn't just play...

Want to predict your long-term health? This blood test opens a new avenue

What if a simple blood test could reveal your health risks in the coming decade? Researchers have just...

He comes out of his coma… and speaks fluently a language he never learned.

After a routine surgical procedure, Stephen Chase, a 30-year-old American man from Utah , astonished the medical staff:...

© 2025 The Body Optimist