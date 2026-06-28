Mosquito bites: these signs indicate you may be allergic

Mosquitoes, those tiny bedroom vampires that feed on your blood and create an unbearable cacophony in your eardrums, leave traces of their visit on your skin. Beyond the itchy bumps that dot your body all day long, you may experience more dramatic symptoms that warrant your utmost attention. You might be allergic to their bites.

Mosquito bites: not so harmless

Mosquitoes , those pests that disrupt your peaceful nights and turn your skin into a vast field of bumps, are the worst enemies of summer. These insects, chased away collectively with sprays or flip-flops, have no mercy on your skin, which serves as their larder. When a mosquito bites you, it inserts its proboscis into your skin and sucks directly into your blood vessel, which it can detect very well. "During this process, saliva containing various substances is injected, causing local anesthesia and preventing the blood from clotting in the proboscis. It is the substances contained in this injected saliva that cause irritation," explains the Rhône-Alpes Interdepartmental Mosquito Control Association (EID).

The saliva of this seasoned bloodsucker contains proteins. When these proteins travel through the body, the immune system goes on alert and signals an abnormal intrusion. It reacts almost spontaneously with histamine, which causes itching and small blisters. This is a "benign" reaction, a well-oiled protective mechanism of the body. But sometimes, things get complicated.

When the reaction goes beyond the simple button

For most people, a mosquito bite causes a small, itchy red bump that lasts for a few hours or days, nothing more. But for some people, the body's reaction is much more intense. The immune system overreacts to the proteins in the mosquito's saliva, transforming a simple bite into a full-blown inflammatory episode.

The skin can then swell dramatically. The redness is no longer limited to a small, discreet circle: it spreads widely around the sting, becomes hot, painful, and intensely itchy. According to data reported in Réalités pédiatriques, some local reactions can appear within minutes of the sting and cause a red patch several centimeters in diameter. Other reactions are delayed: they appear several hours later, harden, and can persist for several days or even several weeks.

These are the signs that should alert you.

Temporary itching is normal after a sting. However, certain symptoms warrant prompt medical attention, or even a visit to the emergency room. The media outlet Santé Magazine lists the symptoms that require immediate care and indicate an abnormal reaction:

sudden swelling of the face, lips or throat;

breathing difficulties or a feeling of tightness in the chest;

dizziness, discomfort or feeling weak;

sudden nausea;

high fever;

severe headaches;

redness that spreads rapidly or signs of infection (hot wound, oozing…).

Although rare, a severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis can occur. There is also a more dramatic reaction called Skeeter's syndrome, characterized by:

extensive inflammatory swelling around the sting;

significant and painful redness;

sometimes fever;

In some children, associated respiratory problems may occur.

How to calm an allergic reaction to mosquito bites?

If the reaction remains localized, the first instinct is often to cool the area with a cold compress or an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to reduce itching and inflammation. When the reaction is more severe, doctors may prescribe appropriate treatment: antihistamines, topical treatments, or, in some cases, corticosteroid creams.

Fortunately, this hypersensitivity often tends to decrease over time. Many people gradually develop a better tolerance to stings over the years, although some retain a lasting sensitivity.

And since the best treatment is sometimes prevention, classic measures still have their value: covering clothing when the sun declines, mosquito nets, appropriate repellents and increased vigilance in areas invaded by the tiger mosquito, whose bites are often described as more painful and more persistent.