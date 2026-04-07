Heart attacks in women: these signs are too often ignored

Heart attacks are still frequently perceived as a male condition. Yet, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death among women in many countries. Several studies show that the symptoms can sometimes be different or less easily identified, which can delay medical attention.

Symptoms that are sometimes less typical than chest pain

Contrary to the classic image of intense chest pain, some women may experience more diffuse symptoms during a heart attack. A scientific review indicates that women more frequently report symptoms such as shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, nausea, or pain in the back or shoulder.

Other research shows that symptoms may include palpitations, dizziness, or a general feeling of being unwell, sometimes without marked chest pain. Some women describe less intense chest discomfort or a feeling of pressure rather than sharp pain.

Unusual fatigue, sometimes present several days before

Some studies suggest the presence of so-called "prodromal" signs, which can appear several days before a heart attack. These include persistent fatigue, sleep disturbances, or unusual shortness of breath.

These symptoms can be difficult to identify because they are sometimes associated with other causes, which can delay seeking medical help. According to researchers, the diversity of symptoms contributes to making diagnosis more complex in some patients.

Pain located elsewhere than in the chest

Several scientific publications indicate that the pain can be felt in different areas of the upper body. Women may report pain in the jaw, neck, back, or arms, sometimes without intense chest pain.

An analysis published in Heart & Lung also indicates a higher frequency of back pain, nausea, or breathing difficulties in women during a heart attack. These symptoms can be mistaken for digestive, muscular, or stress-related problems.

A risk of later diagnosis according to some research

Some studies highlight that women may be diagnosed later after a heart attack, particularly due to less specific symptoms. One publication, for example, indicates that women are more likely to be underdiagnosed after an acute myocardial infarction. Other studies also show that varied symptoms can delay seeking medical care. These findings underscore the importance of a better understanding of the warning signs.

Experts emphasize that chest pain remains the most common symptom in both women and men, but that it can be accompanied by other symptoms. These differences do not mean that the symptoms are entirely distinct from those observed in men, but rather that they can be more varied and sometimes less immediately recognizable. Greater awareness of these signs could lead to faster diagnosis and more appropriate treatment.