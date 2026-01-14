Search here...

This simple reflex can help you manage stress at work

Workplace stress is a growing problem that impacts both employee health and company performance. According to an in-depth study , mindfulness practice, particularly in conjunction with contact with nature, appears to be an effective tool for better managing this stress.

The burden of professional stress

Work-related stress has numerous negative consequences, ranging from psychological disorders such as anxiety and depression to physical health problems like hypertension and chronic fatigue. It also affects productivity and work quality, resulting in a considerable economic cost for businesses.

It is important to emphasize that excessive pressure and work-related stress should not be considered normal or inevitable: every individual should have the right to work in a healthy environment that respects their physical and mental well-being and is free from harmful pressures. However, stress can sometimes occur despite appropriate working conditions. Various solutions exist to preserve employee well-being and prevent or mitigate the effects of work-related stress.

Mindfulness as an individual solution

Mindfulness is about paying open and non-judgmental attention to the present moment. This practice helps reduce emotional reactivity to stress, improves well-being, and promotes better emotional regulation. In the workplace, it allows employees to adopt a more serene approach to daily pressures.

The beneficial role of nature

The study also highlights that contact with nature, even in urban environments or at the office through plants or views of green spaces, helps reduce stress. Nature and mindfulness combined amplify their effect, helping to restore mental resources, reduce cognitive fatigue, and increase attention span.

An innovative model for better stress management

Researchers propose a model called Mindfulness-in-Nature-Based Intervention (MiNBI) that combines these two approaches. Regular breaks and moments of meditation in the presence of nature, both indoors and outdoors, promote mental recovery and overall well-being at work. Organizations are encouraged to integrate these practices to create healthier work environments.

Adopting mindfulness and increasing contact with nature in the workplace is a simple yet powerful way to better manage stress at work. This improves both individual health and company performance, laying the foundation for a more balanced and sustainable professional future.

