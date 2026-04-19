Recurrent night sweats are a sign that should not be ignored.

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Ivan Oboleninov / Pexels

Occasional night sweats are common, but when these episodes become frequent or disrupt sleep, they warrant medical attention. Night sweats can be a sign of an underlying disorder that should not be ignored.

What is a night sweat?

Night sweats are excessive perspiration during sleep, often intense enough to soak clothing or bedding. They differ from simple night sweats because they occur even in a room at a comfortable temperature and can wake the person several times a night.

Various causes: from benign to more serious

Several mechanisms can explain these episodes:

  • Hormonal fluctuations, particularly during menopause, the postpartum period, or in cases of thyroid disorders.
  • Certain infections, such as tuberculosis, HIV, or persistent viral infections.
  • Pharmaceutical treatments, including antidepressants, antidiabetics or corticosteroids.
  • Metabolic disorders such as hypoglycemia, especially in diabetics treated with insulin.
  • Hematological diseases (lymphomas, leukemias) where night sweats are often accompanied by fever and weight loss.

When should you consult a doctor?

A consultation is necessary if night sweats are frequent, profuse, or associated with other symptoms such as fever, weight loss, swollen lymph nodes, or persistent fatigue. The doctor can then refer you for appropriate tests: blood tests, imaging, or hormonal assessment, depending on the situation.

How to alleviate night sweats?

In addition to medical monitoring, certain measures can limit discomfort:

  • Sleep in a cool, well-ventilated room.
  • Opt for cotton clothing and lightweight bed linen.
  • Avoid fermented or alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and spicy meals in the evening.
  • Manage stress through relaxation techniques or gentle physical activity.

A symptom that should not be minimized

Whether linked to benign hormonal causes or a more serious condition, recurring night sweats are a warning signal from the body. Identifying them early and consulting a doctor can help determine the cause and restore more restful sleep.

Recurring night sweats are never a simple annoyance to ignore. They can indicate hormonal imbalances, medication side effects, or, more rarely, serious illnesses. Paying attention to their frequency and associated symptoms, while adopting appropriate sleep hygiene practices, allows for early intervention and helps protect your health. Consulting a healthcare professional remains the best way to understand their cause and regain peaceful nights.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Tinnitus: Why is Gen Z already putting their hearing to the test?

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Tinnitus: Why is Gen Z already putting their hearing to the test?

Persistent whistling, ringing after a night out, a feeling of fullness in the ear… tinnitus is no longer...

At 66, this woman does weight training and encourages this practice.

Teresa Burkett is attracting attention with her bodybuilding content at age 66. Through her posts, she promotes regular...

"Tech neck," a condition linked to screens that is becoming increasingly common

Looking at your phone, working on a computer, endlessly scrolling… your screens are part of your daily life....

The breathing method that could help you fall asleep in minutes

Do you toss and turn in bed, your mind racing, and sleep eludes you? You're not alone. Among...

He injected himself with 856 doses of venom, a lead that could transform medicine.

The story may seem straight out of a movie, yet it intrigues scientists today. An American, Tim Friede,...

Not being able to sleep without background noise: researchers see it as much more than just a simple habit

Sleeping with background noise – a fan, nature sounds, or a TV series – is a common practice...