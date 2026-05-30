Why the name "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome" could soon change

Long criticized for its inaccuracy, the name of polycystic ovary syndrome is changing. A global consensus of experts has just adopted a new name, considered more faithful to the reality of the disease.

A new name approved by a global consensus

This is a decision that affects millions of women. In mid-May 2026, an international consensus published in The Lancet, and subsequently presented at the European Congress of Endocrinology in Prague , endorsed the name change for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The condition is now called polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, or PMOS—which can be translated as "polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome," although the official acronym remains in English.

This new name is not arbitrary. It is the culmination of an unprecedented collective effort, bringing together more than 50 patient and healthcare professional organizations . The process relied on global surveys gathering tens of thousands of responses, as well as workshops bringing together patients and specialists from different disciplines, to ensure the broadest possible agreement on the chosen terminology.

A name considered misleading for many years

The term "polycystic ovaries" is now obsolete because it was long considered inaccurate, even counterproductive. Despite its name, many patients do not have any ovarian cysts, even though the term suggests otherwise . This confusion has had very real consequences: delayed diagnoses, fragmented care, and a form of stigma surrounding the condition.

The debate is not new. As early as the 2010s, a panel of experts convened in the United States had already recommended renaming the condition , believing that the existing name was a source of misunderstandings that could delay diagnosis. It took more than a decade of discussions for this intuition to finally lead to a new nomenclature shared worldwide.

A disease far more complex than a simple "story of cysts"

The heart of the problem lies in the very nature of this condition. Reducing the disease to the ovaries was to miss the essential point. It is actually a complex hormonal disorder with multiple manifestations , affecting several systems of the body: endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, dermatological, and even psychological.

In practical terms, the condition can manifest as irregular menstrual cycles, difficulty conceiving, hormonally driven hair growth or loss, acne, or weight gain. It is also associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. According to the World Health Organization, the condition affects approximately 10 to 13% of women of reproductive age, but nearly 70% of them are unaware that they have it. Globally, it is estimated to affect more than 170 million people , or about one in eight women.

Three years to adopt the new name

Changing the name of such a widespread disease doesn't happen overnight. That's why a three-year transition period has been planned to support the shift from PCOS to PMOS. During this phase, clinical practice guidelines, medical training materials, and international disease classification systems will be progressively updated.

The stated objective is twofold: to improve diagnosis by helping doctors and patients better understand the reality of the condition, and to reduce the stigma associated with it. Those promoting this change also hope that a more accurate terminology will encourage research and lead to earlier intervention for metabolic and cardiovascular risks.

A change that is not entirely unanimously accepted.

While the new name has been widely praised, it has also raised some concerns. Retaining the term "ovarian" in the name overlooks a hypothesis raised by some recent studies : the possible existence of a male form of the disease. For some specialists, keeping a reference to the ovaries fails to adequately address this still-explored avenue of research.

This debate illustrates the difficulty of the task: finding a name that is both more accurate than the previous one, understandable to the general public, and flexible enough to incorporate future knowledge. The compromise reached, PMOS, is presented by its proponents as a clear step forward, without claiming to definitively close the scientific discussion.

Behind a simple change of letters lies a significant step forward for women's health. By abandoning a name deemed misleading, the medical community aims to better reflect the complexity of a long-underestimated condition and facilitate its recognition. While the adoption of PMOS will still take a few years, the movement has now begun—and it could well transform how millions of women are diagnosed and supported.