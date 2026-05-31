This vacation schedule recommended by researchers could change mental health

What if taking care of your mental balance involved less long annual vacations and more regular short breaks? According to several scientific studies reported by the National Library of Medicine, taking breaks throughout the year could help better manage stress, prevent burnout, and promote lasting well-being.

A holiday that does more than just good

Holidays aren't just about relaxation and enjoyment. They also play a vital role in mental recovery. By allowing us to temporarily escape the constraints of daily life and work, they offer the brain a chance to release accumulated pressure and recharge. In a context where chronic stress and burnout are affecting more and more people, these moments of disconnection appear as invaluable allies in maintaining well-being.

The ideal rhythm? A break approximately every two months.

One of the most interesting findings from this research concerns the frequency of vacations. Rather than concentrating all vacation time in one or two periods of the year, the researchers suggest taking a break approximately every two months.

The goal isn't necessarily to take a long break, but to prevent fatigue and stress from becoming chronic. These regular breaks would help maintain a more stable level of well-being and avoid the overload that accumulates for months before summer vacation.

No need to go far or spend a lot

Good news: the observed benefits don't depend on the budget or duration of the trip. A few days of rest, a long weekend, or a spontaneous getaway can make all the difference. What seems to matter most is the ability to break free from your usual routine and create a real disconnect from daily obligations. So, there's no need to plan a dream trip to the other side of the world to experience the positive effects of a break.

Nature, a sure value

Among the most beneficial options for mental relaxation, natural environments hold a special place. A walk in the forest, a day by the water, a hike, or even a few hours in a park can help soothe the mind. These moments spent in nature are regularly associated with reduced stress and a deeper sense of calm, without requiring complex planning or a significant budget.

When breaks become too rare

Conversely, studies also highlight the potential effects of a lack of vacation time. People who rarely take time off may face greater health risks, particularly cardiovascular problems. These observations remind us that rest is not simply a matter of comfort: it also contributes to the proper functioning of the body and the maintenance of overall well-being.

A rested mind is often more effective

The benefits don't stop at mental health. Better recovery also allows you to return more focused, more creative, and more productive. In other words, taking a break isn't a waste of time, but an investment in your well-being and abilities.

What if leaving wasn't always possible?

Of course, this recommendation needs to be qualified. Not everyone has the time, budget, or flexibility to go on vacation every two months. Between work, family, or financial constraints, this frequency can seem difficult to achieve.

The key is to grasp the spirit of this research rather than its strict application. Preserving your mental health can take many forms: organizing a day free of obligations, exploring a place close to home, spending a few hours in nature, turning off notifications for a weekend, or simply allowing yourself a real moment of rest. In reality, there are countless ways to "feel like you're on vacation" without necessarily traveling far or spending a lot. The important thing is to regularly create breathing spaces in your daily life, according to your availability and needs.

This research ultimately encourages us to rethink vacations not as an exceptional event, but as a restorative habit to be integrated throughout the year. Because sometimes, just a few days to recharge are enough to make a big difference.