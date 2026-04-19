Tinnitus: Why is Gen Z already putting their hearing to the test?

Persistent whistling, ringing after a night out, a feeling of fullness in the ear… tinnitus is no longer just a problem for older generations. More and more young adults are experiencing it, sometimes as early as their twenties, in a world where sound is omnipresent.

A connected generation… and highly exposed to noise

You probably spend a good part of your day listening to music, podcasts, or videos. Wireless headphones, streaming, calls… the soundtrack almost never stops. According to the World Health Organization , nearly one in two young people between the ages of 12 and 35 are exposed to potentially dangerous noise levels through their personal devices. The risk? Gradual hearing fatigue, or even more lasting damage.

Added to this are concerts, festivals, and club nights, where volumes easily exceed 100 decibels. Your body can handle it occasionally, but repeated exposure eventually takes its toll on your hearing.

Warning signs often dismissed

A slight whistling sound after a concert, a buzzing in the ears when returning home from a night out… these sensations are often perceived as “normal.” Yet, they can be the first signs of inner ear damage. These phantom noises are linked to irritation, or even weakening, of the hair cells, which are essential for detecting sound. And the key point is that these signals sometimes appear even before actual hearing loss.

Today, a growing number of studies are observing an increase in hearing problems and tinnitus among 18- to 35-year-olds, even without any particular health issues. In other words, your hearing may be compromised long before you realize it.

A constantly charged sound environment

Your exposure to noise doesn't stop at your headphones. Urban life adds a constant layer: traffic, public transport, construction, busy public spaces… Millions of people live in environments where noise regularly exceeds recommended levels. This constant auditory stimulation can cause auditory fatigue, making your system more vulnerable to damage. Your body is resilient, but it also needs respite… even from noise.

When technological comfort becomes a trap

Modern headphones are designed for comfort, with technologies like active noise cancellation. As a result, you hear less of the outside world… but you tend to listen for longer periods, and sometimes at higher volumes. This phenomenon is well-documented: prolonged listening at high volumes increases the risk of hearing damage, especially in young adults.

It's not your fault, nor is it a lack of vigilance. It's a habit that has become natural in a world where sound is everywhere. The idea isn't to make you feel guilty, but to better understand how to protect your hearing.

Preserve your hearing without giving up on pleasure

Good news: you can continue to enjoy music and your social life without damaging your ears. A few simple habits can make all the difference.

The 60/60 rule is often recommended: do not exceed 60% of the maximum volume, and limit listening to 60 minutes at a time before taking a break.

At concerts or festivals, earplugs designed for music allow you to reduce the volume without compromising sound quality. You can continue to enjoy the music while protecting your hearing.

And above all, pay attention to your body's signals. Persistent ringing, unusual discomfort, or hearing loss warrants special attention.

In short, tinnitus in young people is no longer a fringe issue. Specialists now consider it a genuine public health concern, with an urgent need for prevention. The goal isn't to isolate you from the world or deprive you of pleasure. Your body simply deserves some attention, including your ears.