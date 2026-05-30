In this Pilates studio, curvy women no longer feel "abnormal".

Pilates is a daily practice for many women. This sport, which works the deep muscles, improves mobility, and provides cardiovascular exercise, is a great way to stay healthy. However, in studios where sweat mingles with high-end perfumes, the participants tend to be of a similar build, staying within the limits of the mat. Curvy or plus-size women are a rare sight in group classes. To allow them to try Pilates without feeling like imposters, inclusive centers are opening their doors.

Pilates, a sport still associated with slim figures

Pilates is a trendy sport that draws crowds to its foam mats and gliding machines. A whole imagery surrounds this practice, which has almost become an aesthetic in its own right. Behind the eponymous hashtags are slim women with subtle abs and sleek stretch outfits. On social media, Pilates seems to be reduced to a single body type.

The "Pilates girl," that girl who performs each movement as if it were effortless and who strolls around with her matcha cup slung over her shoulder, quickly became a beauty ideal. Pinned up as an ideal or a "goal to achieve," she has unwittingly imposed a standard physique in these sleekly designed studios. Simply typing this keyword into Pinterest's search bar reveals this anatomical reality: ethereal, almost unreal bodies, seemingly at ease with balls, light dumbbells, designer mats, and clothes worthy of Barbie's wardrobe. A veritable showcase of dictates. Inevitably, not all women identify with the "Pilates girl," and some wait until they have a similar body before even attempting these core-strengthening exercises.

While bookings for this practice have surged by 66% worldwide, many women hesitate to sign up for fear of feeling out of place. To help these women overcome their marginalization, some studios are making diversity a core principle, not an option. At Forza Pilates, plus-size women who worry about being "the biggest in the class" finally have access to a safe, welcoming, and non-judgmental space.

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A unique studio where every body type finds its place

As a little anecdote, before becoming an elitist sport for SUV drivers and fountains of youth drink enthusiasts, Pilates was invented by Joseph Pilates to rehabilitate the battered bodies of soldiers during the First World War. Unlike high-impact sports or brutal practices like bodybuilding, Pilates is much gentler. It's a mindfulness discipline whose aim isn't to create bulging muscles to proudly display on the hot sand, but to strengthen the body's foundations through core engagement, deep breathing, and control.

Within the walls of Forza Pilates, this sport regains its true meaning. It's not a competition of measurements or a performance game, but a moment of reconnection with oneself, with one's movements, with one's inner peace. Sydney Dumler, the founding mother of this space resembling a temple of well-being, wanted curvy or plus-size women to be able to do Pilates without comparing themselves to their neighbor on the mat or feeling intimidated.

It was her best friend, deeply affected by this silent discrimination, who suggested the idea. Sydney then made her wish a reality by introducing "plus-size" classes at her school. Curvy and plus-size women, regularly overlooked in this meticulously designed architectural setting, immediately embraced this more human and less standardized approach. They focus on their own experiences rather than hearsay.

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Plus-size Pilates classes to reassure those already familiar with the subject.

In this room with its high ceilings and Renaissance-style mirrors, these curvy or plus-size women, who often feel out of place amidst the toned bodies and long-time regulars with their remarkable flexibility, mingle with figures who resemble them. While in traditional classes they stiffen under the weight of the gaze, in these private sessions they fully embrace the art. Their bodies are no longer seen as a collection of flaws but as instruments, allies in every movement.

Moreover, Sydney didn't just reserve time slots for plus-size women seeking validation. She also tailored her classes to be a session of self-acceptance, not self-sabotage. Adjustable-height reformers eliminate any feelings of inadequacy and have a higher weight limit to prevent self-loathing. The instructor, who leads these classes with their almost therapeutic effects, keeps the participants motivated with positive affirmations that quickly become a credo in the collective enthusiasm.

Because no, Pilates has never been reserved for slender figures or those who wear size XXS pastel leggings. What this studio demonstrates is that a larger body can perfectly well find its fluidity, strength, and grace on a reformer. That it can hold a posture, work its deep muscles, gain mobility, and experience that famous feeling of alignment that all practitioners seek, regardless of their size.