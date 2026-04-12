Not being able to sleep without background noise: researchers see it as much more than just a simple habit

Sleeping with background noise – a fan, nature sounds, or a TV series – is a common practice that helps many people mask nighttime silences and fall asleep more easily. However, when silence becomes a source of intense anxiety, specialists often see it as a sign of underlying anxiety or disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), rather than a simple preference.

A widespread and often beneficial habit

More than a third of adults incorporate background noise into their bedtime routine, according to a 2023 survey . White or pink noise (low and neutral frequencies) masks external disturbances such as household or street noises, promoting more restful sleep for light sleepers. This routine may also stem from a childhood habit, perhaps from growing up in a noisy home, and poses no real drawbacks as long as it remains a comfortable choice.

When silence triggers anxiety

The real warning sign comes when silence is no longer neutral, but anxiety-inducing. Bedtime, free from distractions, gives way to a flood of thoughts that loop endlessly: daily worries, irrational fears, or ruminations. While background noise primarily serves to "fill" this void and avoid these thoughts, it can mask generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), characterized by excessive worry that disrupts daily life and sleep.

The link with OCD and compulsive rituals

In some cases of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), the need for noise becomes a rigid ritual to ensure everything is "just right." For example, a specific volume or type of sound calms anxiety in the face of intrusive thoughts that arise in the silence. Therapists note that bedtime is a time conducive to obsessions, and background noise then acts as a distraction to occupy the mind without engaging it too deeply.

Knowing when to consult a professional

It's time to consider whether the absence of noise triggers intense fear, muscle tension, or an inability to fall asleep elsewhere. Signs such as daytime irritability, chronic fatigue, or inflexible sleep rituals often indicate a need for support. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), specializing in anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), helps individuals gradually become accustomed to silence and regain peaceful, undependent sleep.

Need background noise to sleep? It's often harmless, but when silence terrifies, it deserves attention. By identifying the causes—anxiety, OCD, or simple habit—it becomes possible to transform this fear into a peaceful night, with or without noise, for truly restorative sleep.