What neuroscience reveals about our difficulty in slowing down

Despite encouragement to meditate, silence retreats, phone-free getaways, and talk of inner peace, we struggle to slow down and allow ourselves breaks. Even a simple twenty-minute nap seems like a waste of time given all our demands and endless to-do lists. In a world in constant flux, rest remains a vague concept, even a utopia. Yet, we are not programmed to be fast-paced; it is society that forces us to be so.

Rest, so difficult to put into practice

Rest has almost become a religion. On social media, spiritual souls film themselves in the lotus position, demonstrate how to stimulate the vagus nerve, and extol the virtues of sound baths. Listening to white noise , self-hypnosis sessions, floatation therapy, or mindfulness rituals—all techniques are good for letting go and slowing down. Yet, when we close our eyes for five minutes, we don't project ourselves into paradise; we think about the laundry to hang out, dinner, and bills to pay. While some enjoy aimlessly wandering and relax as soon as the "wave sounds" playlist starts playing, others are free spirits and endure rest more than they enjoy it.

Even on our days off, we're busy, filling our calendars with tasks that aren't even urgent. Instead of lying in a meadow watching the clouds or cuddling in our deck chairs, we polish the furniture, do pottery in trendy cafes, and try out the new infrared gym in town. We feel guilty at the mere thought of relaxing in a hammock and letting the birds sing. The only time we stay in bed, without any distractions, is when we're sick with a fever of 39°C (102°F).

Rest shouldn't be something learned using hashtags. It's supposed to be innate. That's what a Harvard University study demonstrates. Back then, hunter-gatherers stayed at their camps and engaged in "gentle," "physically undemanding" activities, the researchers describe. It's modern society that has shaped restless individuals. Moreover, constant activity often reflects a nervous system stuck in "fight or flight" mode.

Resting in a world of overproduction is almost impossible.

Wellness products and meditative technologies abound on store shelves, relentlessly reminding us of our shortcomings in the pursuit of well-being. From innovative massage headsets and health trackers that monitor heart rate in real time to connected essential oil diffusers and breathing belts, countless gadgets cater to this need for tranquility. Yet, paradoxically, society compares those who yearn for serenity to utter laziness.

In a time when we constantly have to prove ourselves and every little accomplishment is showcased on Instagram stories, it's hard to find pleasure in contemplating the sky or simply sitting still by the river. When we settle down on the cushions on our patio or sink into the sofa, we almost feel guilty for not being productive. We have the impression of "wasting" our free time or not using it wisely. We almost feel uncomfortable with the idea of doing nothing, of not " performing ."

“We undeniably live in a society where we constantly have to demonstrate the fruits of our labor. However, when we rest and recover, there is nothing to show. This does not seem to correspond to the idea of performance optimization,” says Sophie Fluri, a neuroscientist, to Stylist .

In the modern era, rest has become a luxury.

Judging by the restorative images circulating online, relaxation is no longer limited to an outdoor nap and a refreshing walk. While in the past it was enough to simply look out the window, listen to the wind rustling through the trees, or close your eyes to reconnect with yourself and perform a mental reset, today it's more sophisticated. Even rest itself has become a demonstration of strength.

Gong baths, spiritual retreats in secluded, opulent buildings, three-figure wellness stays with meticulously planned programs, or even contrast therapy prescribed in five-star hotels. Rest has gone from a minimalist activity to an elitist pastime, judging by the online content. However, there's no need to break the bank to take a rejuvenating break and experience slowness. "Making a small commitment to yourself shows that you matter. Small habits are often the easiest to adopt and have the greatest impact," reassures the expert.

Ultimately, if we consistently fail to learn how to slow down, it may be because society has convinced us that rest is more of a defeat than a gain. However, studies prove that resting recharges us internally and prolongs our lifespan.